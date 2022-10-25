Verisk Ranks Third on Investor’s Business Daily’s 100 Best ESG Company List

IBD list recognizes companies with superior environmental, social and governance ratings, and strong stock performance

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has been ranked 3 out of 100 Best ESG Companies in 2022 by Investor’s Business Daily. The fourth annual list recognizes companies with superior environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, in addition to fundamental and technical stock performance.



“Our ranking on the Investor’s Business Daily list recognizes both our passion and commitment to sustainability, and the ability of our strong and growing business to meet customer and investor expectations,” said Elizabeth Mann, chief financial officer at Verisk. “Whether it’s designing industry-first solutions that enable organizations’ ESG ambitions or partnering with charitable organizations that use our unique data analytics and professional expertise to help maximize their impact, it’s the people at Verisk who foster our culture and make an honor like this possible.”

Verisk teammates have been at the forefront of the company’s ESG efforts in a variety of ways. Mission-driven, Verisk employees have:

helped research greenhouse emissions from satellite data

developed geospatial analytics that identify the exposure of 80 sectors to 52 different ESG and political risks across 198 countries.

provided claims estimating insights to help volunteers plan and report on their recovery efforts after disasters

hosted and mentored interns from diverse and underserved communities, many of whom found full-time roles at Verisk

Learn more about Verisk’s ESG efforts.

IBD’s 100 Best ESG List Methodology

To determine the 2022 100 Best ESG Companies list, IBD started with a company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability score created by Dow Jones Newswires, an IBD affiliate. Next, Dow Jones provided an ESG-scored list to IBD of all the U.S.-traded companies it tracks, a total of 2,208. IBD then cut the list to 1,693 companies by removing non-public companies and companies with stock prices below $10 a share. Companies that lacked sufficient data to create an IBD Composite rating were also removed. IBD further qualified the list by cutting it to the top 15% of the 1,693, using their ESG scores, and then selected the 100 with the highest IBD Composite Rating—all with scores of 81 or better. Finally, IBD ranked the 100 companies by Dow Jones' ESG score.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud, and make informed decisions about global issues including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

David Novich 201-469-2437 David.Novich@verisk.com