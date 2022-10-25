Better Choice Announces Extension and Upsize of Current Revolving Credit Facility to $13.5M, Eliminating All Quarterly Amortization Payments and Extending Maturity to October 2024

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that it has successfully extended and upsized the Company’s existing credit facility to $13.5M with Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”), a leading commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.



Under the terms of the amended and restated credit agreement, Better Choice will simultaneously refinance its existing Term Loan A, which currently totals $4.7M, using proceeds from its increased revolving credit facility. In addition, this amendment materially reduces cash covenants and eliminates all existing quarterly amortization payments, resulting in a significant increase in liquidity. The interest rate under the Revolving Credit Facility is US Fed Funds Rate plus 3.75%.

The amendment provides for the following:

Increases total borrowing capacity from $12.2M to $13.5M

Extends the maturity date of the revolving credit facility from January 2024 to October 2024

Refinances the Term Loan A, eliminating $4.7M of quarterly amortization and principal repayments through January 2024

Reduces required liquidity covenant from $13.0M to $8.5M at close

Reduces restricted cash from $6.9M to $6.3M at close

Interest rate of US Fed Funds Rate plus 3.75%

Lionel Conacher, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This amendment significantly increases our total liquidity through a combination of increased borrowing capacity and the elimination of scheduled repayments. We are excited to expand our partnership with Wintrust as we continue to execute on our transformation and growth strategy going forward.”

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

