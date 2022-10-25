Edmund Optics Announces Expanded Range of Imaging Filters With Seamless System Integration

/EIN News/ -- BARRINGTON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory of mounted machine vision filters. This product expansion includes over 350 new polarizers, color filters, and neutral density filters designed to integrate easily into a wide range of imaging systems. Each filter is available in common thread types and wavelength regions for seamless pairing with Edmund Optics TECHSPEC® imaging lenses.

The Mounted Machine Vision Filters are a line of color filters optimized for use with popular LEDs. They feature ≥85% transmission and exceptional blocking capabilities, making them a suitable alternative to the more specialized TECHSPEC® High Performance Mounted Machine Vision Filters currently offered. The Machine Vision Absorptive Neutral Density Filters and Mounted Machine Vision Glass Linear Polarizers are ideal for reducing glare and minimizing pixel saturation. A 40-20 surface quality ensures crisp, high-quality images.

For prototyping applications, a new Machine Vision Filter Kit is now available. Each kit contains a selection of the most common filter types and sizes to quickly test a range of components.

To view these, and many more exciting new products from Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Mounted Machine Vision Filters are ideal for machine vision and industrial imaging applications. These mounted filters feature a wide range of common machine vision threads from M22 up to M105.









Attachment