Global Power Tools Market is Expected to Reach US$ 51.2 Bn by Year 2032 end. Demand for Electric Power Tools & Portable Power Tools will Rise in the Coming Years, Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Power Tools Market Report 2022 - 2032: Power Tool Use in the Automotive and Construction Industries Fuels Growth. As of 2022, the Power Tools market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 33.36 Million.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: The global power tools market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 51.2 Bn in 2032, with sales growing at a moderate CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032. Driven by the surging demand for electric power tools and portable power tools, the target market will reach an estimated US$ 33.36 Bn in 2022. Increasing application in aerospace, automotive, construction, and other industry verticals further fuels the growth of the power tools market during the forecast period.



Owing to the rising application of power tools in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, furniture, and others will drive the target market growth. Again, more and more manufacturers are increasingly presenting intelligent solutions for corded and non-corded power tools, and features like electric motors, and power tools applications are reducing the need for manual labor. These factors bode well for the target market.

Again, benefits associated with power tools like portability and easy maneuverability will contribute to the rising demand for power tools. The growing demand from manufacturing assembly units, the fabrication industry, and service sectors will further amplify the demand for power tools.

Moreover, key power tool manufacturers are keen on creating technologically advanced products with greater efficiency and enhanced performance, particularly for the cordless power tools market. This is estimated to present the power tools market with lucrative growth opportunities through 2032.

“Rising applications in various industries like construction, automotive, and furniture will propel the global growth of the power tools market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

In 2022, the offline sales segment will account for 64.3% of the market share.

By product type, the drilling tools segment will hold 17% of the overall market share.

The construction application segment will acquire about 30% of the market share during the forecast period.

The electric technology segment will register high demand due to higher investment in advanced technology.

Favorable government support for infrastructure development will fuel the target market growth in the U.K.

Expanding construction sector will drive the power tools market in Germany.

Competitive Landscape

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Makita Corporation, Hilti Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Techtronic Industries Company Limited, Snap-on Incorporated, Actuant Corporation, Husqvarna AB, Illinois Tool Works, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Inc., Enerpac Tool Group, Kyocera Corporation, Apex Tool Group, Ridgid Tools, and Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the power tools market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on upgrading their product offerings and releasing new products to cater to consumer demands. These firms are using strategies like partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their market prospects.

More Insights into Power Tools Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global power tools market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis –

Key Segments Covered in the Power Tools Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

Drilling Tool

Fastening Tool

Heat Gun

Angle Grinder

Chain Saw

Orbital Sander

Jigsaw

Impact Wrench

Circular Saw





By Technology:

Electric Corded Cordless

Pneumatic

By Application:

Manufacturing Metal Fabrication Automotive Railways Aerospace Furniture Others

MRO Services Facility Management Automotive Aerospace Other Industrial

DIY

Construction

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the offline sales segment will present considerable growth owing to consumers' preference for instant gratification. This segment will account for 64.3% of the overall market share by the end of 2022. The drilling tool product type will register heightened demand due to increasing application in several industries like construction, manufacturing, and others. This segment will hold more than 17% of the market share in 2032.

Based on region, the power tools market in the United States market will exhibit substantial growth during 2022-2032. The advancing commercial and residential sectors coupled with the growing demand for MRO services within the automotive sector will fuel the growth of the power tools market in this country. The United Kingdom, Brazil, China, and Germany are some of the other countries that will present notable growth in the power tools market during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Power Tools Market Demand Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2016-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Power Tools Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis by Product Type

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

7. Global Power Tools Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

About Industrial Automation at Future Market Insights

The industrial automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

