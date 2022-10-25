Helcim Brings Affordable Payments to Xero’s App Store with New Partnership

Xero merchants can benefit from Helcim’s Interchange Plus Pricing model through the new integration when they sign up

Helcim, a payments company that powers small business, announces that it will be expanding its service offering through a partnership with Xero. The partnership will bring more choice of payments integrations to businesses that use Xero for accounting services.

“With no monthly fees, automatic volume discounts, and interchange plus pricing, merchants in any industry can get value from signing up with Helcim.” shares Marjorie Junio-Read, CFO at Helcim. “We are constantly looking at innovative ways to differentiate our payment service to a variety of businesses. With Xero being an integral part of many business ecosystems, the partnership is a fantastic way to reduce administrative friction and allow businesses to get paid more seamlessly.”

The partnership kicks off with integrating Helcim’s credit card payments into Xero invoices, allowing businesses to request and accept payments effortlessly through the Xero platform. New features, including the ability to pay invoices using ACH Payments and a sync between your Xero and Helcim accounts, are being added to the integration soon. All features within the integration are supported by Helcim’s amazing in-house customer service team.

“Leading up to the product development, Helcim saw a continued increase in merchant inquiries regarding accounting software integrations, offering proof that syncing up with Xero would reduce the administrative headaches associated with owning a small business.” explains Mike Quick, Product Manager at Helcim. “We’re excited to see the ease the partnership with Xero brings to our merchant base.”

“When we were first introduced to Helcim, we were thrilled to discover that our company values are very aligned. Helcim and Xero care about small businesses and want to see them thrive”, explains Faye Pang, Canada Country Manager at Xero. “Connecting our customer base with affordable technology and payment options such as Helcim is one way we are helping to make small business more beautiful in Canada.”

The Helcim Team has joined the Xero Canada 2022 Roadshow in select cities to showcase this new partnership. The team will pop up next at the Toronto event on November 2nd.

To learn more about Helcim, visit helcim.com.

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world’s most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform with 3.3 million subscribers which includes a core accounting solution, payroll, workforce management, expenses and projects. Xero also provides access to financial services, and an ecosystem of more than 1,000 connected apps and more than 300 connections to banks and other financial institutions. Through Xero’s open platform, small businesses can connect to a range of solutions that help them run their business and manage their finances. For three consecutive years (2020-2022) Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. In 2021, Xero was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), powered by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Xero has been named as a FIFA Women’s Football partner under FIFA’s new commercial structure.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/helcim-brings-affordable-payments-to-xeros-app-store-with-new-partnership/

Helcim 440 2 Ave SW #400 Calgary AB T2P 5E9 Canada +1 877-643-5246 https://www.helcim.com