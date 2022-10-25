Magic Sun Farms Joins Blue Demon to Fight for the Organic Tomatoes US Market

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most iconic and recognized Mexican wrestlers, Blue Demon will be present as a Magic Sun Farms' brand ambassador during the Global Produce & Floral Show organized by the International Fresh Produce Association and the Produce Marketing Association. The fighter will be present at the Magic Sun Farms booth (#5475) on Oct. 28 from 1-4 p.m. and on Oct. 29 from 12-2 p.m. taking photos with attendees and signing autographs.

Blue Demon undoubtedly embodies the company's values: giving the best results in the face of adversity and offering the highest quality standards.

Over the last 14 years, Magic Sun has expanded its growing and research operations to more than 211 acres in Mexico. The company is a pioneer in the use of high-tech greenhouses to offer optimal light conditions and mild weather to develop a year-round supply for a variety of tomatoes with the best quality and flavor.

While using cutting-edge technologies, Magic Sun combines the best of nature with the best of sophisticated systems in greenhouses: engineers rely heavily on bees that pollinate plants in promoting a healthy growing environment and eco-friendly system.

Magic Sun stands out for having its own university (Ceickor University) from which engineers in organic greenhouse agriculture graduate, preparing leaders with a high technological profile.

Some of the key technologies through which Magic Sun guarantees the quality of its products are Integrated Pest Management (proactive protocols to monitor ecosystems and introduce beneficial insects to prey on bugs that damage crops); Efficient Land Use (maximize environmental acreage and highly density plantings with nutrients applied directly to the roots to yield up to 4x more production than conventional farming); and Sophisticated Irrigation Systems (recycling program monitors water absorption to optimize growing conditions to ensure 20x less water is used).

"Over the years, the success of this company has been guided by our commitment to leverage our growers' expertise, our vision to locate produce greenhouses in key optimal agricultural regions, and applying painstaking attention to product quality. Our dream is to deliver the most awesome flavors to consumers," said Gerardo Lopez, CEO of Magic Sun.

With an exponential growth across the U.S., Magic Sun's team offers the full range of support services to bring fresh-grown products to consumers through its nationwide network of distributors and retail partners.

About Magic Sun

Magic Sun is a leading hydroponic grower with greenhouses covering over 211 acres of production in Mexico and with presence across the U.S. We produce the healthiest, most flavorful tomatoes, blueberries and bell peppers. We are all about combining the best that Mother Nature offers with emerging new technologies to grow the absolute best products.

