Basis Technologies Saves Time for Customer Davis Elen Advertising by Automating Media Buying and Billing Reconciliation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today published a case study showing time savings from media buying and billing reconciliation for customer Davis Elen Advertising (https://daviselen.com). Additionally, Basis Technologies published a separate report conducted by business decision insights firm Directions Research (https://directionsresearch.com) showing how automation on Basis platform increases speed of tasks by 22% and saves time by 51 hours per campaign. The full report is available at: https://basis.net/technology/digital-advertising-automation.



A confluence of challenges is putting pressure on agency businesses and media teams. Brands are demanding more output while driving down fees and capacity. Media professionals are being asked to manage more tasks and volume of work, while their companies face turnover. These conditions create inefficiencies as professionals operate a wide range of tasks and technology solutions. As media professionals spend more and more time across several tools for their jobs, it can increase the chance of human error, which can cascade into errors in other parts of the campaign operations process.

“As an independent agency competing for large-scale clients, we recognize the need to offer enterprise-grade digital capabilities delivered with flexibility and agility. Basis Technologies empowers our team to operate with speed, creativity and precision by streamlining multiple processes in planning, execution, reporting, and client billing - saving our entire team countless hours,” said Drew Olkowski, media director of planning and data analytics, Davis Elen Advertising. “Being able to channel our energy towards meaningful, strategic work for clients helps to differentiate our organization.”

Davis Elen Advertising transformed its digital media business by automating laborious tasks from planning to payment by integrating the Basis platform with other platforms it uses for finance. Streamlining the friction between digital media management and monthly financial reconciliation is helping the agency:

Accelerate digital media activity.

Minimize financial risk though accurate billing.

Report holistically across digital and traditional media.

Reduce manual processes to focus teams on high-value work.

For its report, Directions Research conducted a deep analysis of the Basis platform by examining how 29 users within 13 agency customers are operating it for planning, building, activation, reporting and billing of campaigns. Key findings show that:

67% of Basis users agree that Basis helps drive and increase revenue.

77% of Basis users said that Basis helps move them from planning to campaign activation faster.

Overall time savings average per campaign amounted to 51 hours.

78% Of Basis users agree that Basis expands the advertising channels they can manage.

80% of Basis users agree that Basis makes their job easier by centralizing communication and providing fast activation of a multitude of campaign types all within one platform.



The Basis technology platform empowers users through its BasisAutomate+ suite that simplifies the most important elements of the campaign process: planning, performance and measurement. BasisAutomate+ encompasses campaign tools for strategizing, managing and optimizing. These tools are seamlessly woven together in a single, centralized platform to analyze cross-platform data to identify which media type is most effective, to communicate the value of the agency’s work to clients and supervisors, to make it easy for media professionals to provide backup for co-workers when they are out of office, and more.

“Basis Technologies is bringing people back to the forefront of media. We want professionals to excel past menial tasks into meaningful work,” Katie Risch, CMO, Basis Technologies. “Considering the complexity of digital media and the economic forces pressing against agency businesses, we are focused on automating the most redundant, time-consuming steps of the media operations process to allow for time to be spent more strategically.”

