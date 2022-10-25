Western Financial Group and Habitat for Humanity Canada form a new partnership

Over $60,000 to be contributed to Habitat programs across Canada

/EIN News/ -- High River, AB, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group (Western) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada. This partnership between Western Financial Group and Habitat Canada will see $60,000 contributed to initiatives over two years, as well as employee volunteering organized by the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation.

Western takes great pride in supporting communities through impactful donations and volunteering efforts that make a difference. Habitat Canada’s mission aligns with Western Financial's values. This partnership will contribute to Habitat Canada’s well-established programs which bring communities together to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable home ownership.

“At Western, we have always placed an emphasis on giving back to our local communities. This partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada is a natural fit for Western as we are focused on our local communities and providing peace of mind and protection to all Canadians,” says Kenny Nicholls, President & CEO of Western Financial Group. “We are looking forward to supporting Habitat Canada’s programs which provide housing security and family stability.”

Support for Habitat Canada begins with the Quote to Give Campaign. From October 24, 2022, to December 2, 2022, for every home or auto quote and any personal insurance quotes received, $5 will be donated to Habitat Canada’s Every Youth Initiative which aims to empower every youth through the Habitat experience.

“We are grateful to have the support of Western Financial Group and its customers. Your donations will help support Habitat homebuilding efforts across Canada while providing youth with an opportunity to gain valuable trade and life skills – and help us continue our work partnering with Indigenous communities to build safe places to call home. Through our new partnership, we look forward to continuing Western’s legacy of building stronger communities.”

- Jennifer Hearn, Vice President, Resource Development, Habitat Canada

Through insurance experts across Canada, Western Financial Group works to provide the right protection for all Canadians while being proud community builders.

About Western Financial Group

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial provides personal and business insurance through over 214 locations, affiliates, and various connected channels, with an engaged team of nearly 2,000 people. Since the very beginning, the action of supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are as Western Financial Group. Founded in 2001, our non-profit charity, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation, is another way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners, and 48 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca.

Media Inquiries

Shannon Louis

Communications Specialist

Western Financial Group

Shannon.louis@westernfg.ca

Attachment

