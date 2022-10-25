BRIA Partners with Getty Images to Transform Visual Content Through Responsible AI

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRIA, developer of proprietary AI visual content tools, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace. The goal is to allow creatives to transform images to their specific needs using intuitive AI tools on Getty Images’ platform.



Through this partnership, BRIA and Getty Images explore collaboration and incorporation opportunities for AI visual content tools. Getty Images will be launching capabilities that will give users access to state of the art, ethical, Generative AI driven features that will expand their creativity and improve efficiency.

“We are proud to partner with Getty Images. Our collaboration will allow for the rapid deployment of AI powered features across their platform, enabling their customers to quickly and easily get to their ideal image no matter what their use case or project,” said Yair Adato, PhD and Co-Founder & CEO of BRIA. “Our creative tools help marketers to save time and maximize revenues when it comes to creating professional quality digital content.”

“When used responsibly, Generative AI can democratize creativity by reducing the technical and budget entry barriers and increase visual representation in marketing,” said Ravit Dotan, PhD and AI Ethics Expert at BRIA. “BRIA is committed to responsible AI, with focus on respecting copyrights, bias mitigation and exploring this unmapped territory with our partners and colleagues.”

“Getty Images has an almost 30-year history of innovating to help our customers, the global creative community, produce amazing and impactful projects and meaningfully connect with audiences through our efficient, cost-effective and risk-free content and services,” said Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images. “Our partnership with BRIA further demonstrates Getty Images commitment to innovate in support of the creativity of our customers. This partnership and our deployment is also one that we hold to the highest ethical standards and respecting of the intellectual property and personal privacy rights of others.”

BRIA and Getty Images share a goal of developing tools that harness the power of AI and democratize the creative process. BRIA will provide updates on the features and tools that it has formed through this partnership as they become available.

About BRIA

BRIA is a developer of creative Generative AI tools used to automate the creation of professional quality visual content, with a commitment to responsible AI. BRIA is building a creative platform for enterprise businesses, focused on image search customization and generation. Founded by Yair Adato and Gal Jacobi in 2020, BRIA is backed by a group of investors, led by Entree Capital and IN Ventures and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information visit Bria.ai.

About Getty Images

Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 496,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

