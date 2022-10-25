Integral SIZE Launches On Arbitrum to Deliver TWAP Swaps with Zero Price Impact

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral SIZE, a TWAP-based decentralized exchange (DEX) built for large trades, today announced its deployment on Arbitrum, the leading Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, developed by Offchain Labs. With this deployment, SIZE will leverage the increased capacity and lower costs of Arbitrum technology while maintaining the security of the Ethereum mainnet.



Integral SIZE is the first Arbitrum DEX offering TWAP trading and order execution with zero price for any trade size. With the average order on SIZE being a multiple of the leading DEX or DEX aggregator, SIZE capitalizes on the capabilities of Arbitrum to more efficiently process transactions and save money for their users. With Integral SIZE on Arbitrum, traders can now trade as efficiently on Arbitrum as Ethereum, all while leveraging the power of TWAP trading and lower gas fees.

“We are excited to welcome Integral SIZE into the Arbitrum ecosystem,” said A.J. Warner, Chief Strategy Officer. “Having SIZE capitalize on the benefits of deploying on Arbitrum should prove beneficial for both parties involved and we are looking forward to watching SIZE grow as a premier decentralized exchange in the crypto landscape.”

Since launching on Ethereum mainnet, Integral SIZE has facilitated approximately $20 million in trading volume. As DeFi continues to scale, users seek to allocate resources into more low-cost, efficient platforms.

Integral SIZE will be the first DEX on Arbitrum to offer:

TWAP trading with zero price impact on any order size

MEV protection

Impermanent loss protection for liquidity providers



Integral Co-founder, under the pseudonym 0xDorsal, commented, “With Integral SIZE on Arbitrum, traders now have the freedom to facilitate secure trades at any level. This improves the DeFi experience for not only DAOs and average traders, but for all L2 platforms. For every $1 of liquidity brought to Arbitrum, it creates much more value than the counterpart on other DEX. We are excited to have found such a partner in Arbitrum and look forward to growing on their technology.”

Get started with TWAP trading and trade with SIZE on Arbitrum today!

Learn more about Arbitrum and follow them on Twitter or join their community in Discord .

Learn more about Integral SIZE and follow them on Twitter or join their community in Discord .

About Offchain Labs

Offchain Labs is a venture-backed and Princeton-founded company that is developing Arbitrum, a suite of scaling technologies for Ethereum. Arbitrum is the leading scaling provider for Ethereum and has two live chains -- Arbitrum One, the scaling solution of choice for DeFi and NFTs and Arbitrum Nova, the newly announced gaming and social platform. Arbitrum's technology instantly scales apps, reducing costs and increasing capacity, without sacrificing Ethereum's security. Porting contracts to Arbitrum requires no code changes or downloads as Arbitrum is fully compatible with most existing Ethereum developer tooling. Hundreds of teams have already chosen to build in the Arbitrum ecosystem.

About Integral

Integral is a global team of problem solvers on a mission to make DeFi more accessible, secure and fair. Integral believes everyone should have access to professional, unbundled and permissionless financial services and envisions a future where decentralized finance is a viable alternative to traditional finance. Integral finds its purpose in developing solutions that unlock the full potential of DeFi and empower the next generation of DeFi traders.

Media Contact:

Isaiah Jackson

Howl Labs

t: 805 674 7348

e: isaiah@howl.xyz