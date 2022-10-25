HeartSciences Granted European Patent for Proprietary Electrode and Cable Connections for Use with its AI-Based MyoVista® ECG

Patent builds on previously granted U.S. patent as well as strengthens and diversifies the IP portfolio and further protects future revenues

/EIN News/ -- Southlake, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG (also known as an EKG) a far more valuable screening tool through the use of AI, today announced it has been granted a patent from the European Patent Office (EPO). The patent covers the design of the Company’s electrode and cable connectors for use with an ECG, and in particular its MyoVista® device.

“Millions of ECGs are performed every week. The electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences. Adding Europe to our electrode patent coverage strengthens and diversifies our overall intellectual property portfolio as well as further protects future recurring revenues. This granted patent enhances our strategic position as we progress toward commercialization,” stated Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences.

“Unlike a conventional ECG, the MyoVista® AI algorithm for cardiac dysfunction analyzes frequency signals from the heart. Our unique electrode design helps ensure an optimal, high quality, low impedance signal capture for each and every test. We have secured a number of U.S. and international patents and this most recent expansion of our IP portfolio is an example of how we continue to leverage our first mover advantage as we position ourselves to deliver a new era of clinical value for ECGs across the US and internationally.”

Electrocardiography (ECG) systems analyze the electrical activity of the heart by recording and processing electrical signals using electrodes placed on a patient’s body. The MyoVista® 12-lead AI-enabled ECG system includes electrodes and a processing device connected to the electrodes via a suitable cable. For safety and security, new electrodes are used for every ECG test.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company’s objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista® device and consumables for each test, is expected to be “razor-razorblade” as the electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. Twitter: @HeartSciences





