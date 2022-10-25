Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022: Synthetic Biology Brings a Paradigm Shift in the Field of Biological Research

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Biology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Synthetic Biology Market to Reach $36 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Synthetic Biology estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.5% CAGR and reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 27% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.4% CAGR

The Synthetic Biology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.3% and 27.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.3% CAGR.

Technology Kits Segment to Record 26.8% CAGR

In the global Cloning Technology Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$939.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Synthetic Biology Market Witnesses Significant Rise in Investments

Importance of Synthetic Biology for Investments

Efforts from Leading Players Bodes Well for Market Growth

Patent Landscape Gets Richer

Robotics and Workflow Automation Support Market Expansion

Advancements in Instrumentation Augurs Well

Improvements in Computer-Aided Biology

Fusion of AI and Synthetic Biology Expands Opportunities

Synthetic Biology Brings a Paradigm Shift in the Field of Biological Research

DNA Sequencing Plays an Important Role

Plummeting Cost of DNA Sequencing Bolsters Market Growth

Food Scarcity to Fuel Synthetic Biology Application in Agriculture

Select Companies Engaged in Making Food Using Synthetic Biology

Synthetic Biology Aids in Development of Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand

Growing Demand for GM Crops Opens Up Growth Avenues

Synthetic Biology-based Ingredients Gain Traction

Role of Synthetic Biology in Producing Plants with Desirable Characteristics

Synthetic Biology Gains Prominence in Biomedical Applications

Synthetic Genes Open up a New World of Drug Development

Synthetic Biology to Transform Healthcare with Captivating Advances in Biomedicine

Synthetic Biology Enables Creation of Advanced Biosensing Systems

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels

Synthetic Biology Gains Importance as Focus on Carbon Recycling Increases

Synthetic Biology Disrupts the Cosmetics Sector

Capability of Synthetic Biology in Environmental Applications

Synthetic Biology Creates Buzz as Key Enabler of Exciting & Dynamic Applications for Diverse Domains

Synthetic Biology for Advanced, Multifunctional Materials

Genetically Engineered Fabrics and Sustainable Dyes Using Synthetic Biology to Transform Textile Industry

Select Synthetic Biology Offerings in Textile Industry

Personalized Medicine to Display Notable Leap Forward with Synthetic Biology

