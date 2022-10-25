Dragon Gate Investment Partners Announced as a Winner of International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Gate Investment Partners was announced the Business Model Innovation of the Year by the International Trade Council on October 21st, 2022 at the Go Global Awards Ceremony hosted in Tallinn, Estonia.



The International Trade Council (ITC) event "Go Global Awards" culminated with a gala evening in Tallinn. Business world’s Oscars conference and gala brought together hundreds of senior executives from the world’s most innovative manufacturers, re-manufacturers and exporters, along with representatives from government bodies, trade associations, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

“This is the first time that this international event, with more than 30 years of history, took place in a Nordic country, and it is no coincidence that it was in Estonia, “ said Solomon Addai, ITC Senior Board member. “First, Estonia as Enterprise Estonia won the best Trade Promotion Agency title in the last year’s edition. And also the future vision of Estonia, its dizzyingly quick development inspired to see the story of bold decisions and agility on the very spot, “he added.

Some of the many government trade and investment agencies participating include: Invest Lithuania, Invest Romania, Invest Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency, Business Sweden, ADR Nord-Est, Ministry of Civil Affairs of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Enterprise Greece, Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye, Invest in Andalucia, Czech Invest, Invest Moldova, IDA Ireland, Regional Development Agency ROD Ajdovščina, Rhode Island Executive Office of Commerce (Secretary of Commerce), Select Chicago, Pulaski County, Virginia EDA, Virginia's First Industrial Facilities Authority (VRIFA), Plovdiv Municipality and Germany Trade and Invest.

Dragon Gate Investment Partners won the award among many other competitors due to the innovative business model that the Interstellar Communication platform brings. The vision of Interstellar Communication is to build a platform focusing on space related technology and art that can transform our world and shape the future. Through events, research, store, and blog sections, the mission of the platform is to provide inspiration for daily life and investment.

Building with people who have diverse backgrounds, Dragon Gate Investment Partners promotes the value of communication. When it comes to turning visions into successful missions, Interstellar Communication consolidates public information about space and tries to provide reliable and concise information in a usable format.

“The Go Global Awards 2022 was an enormous success with companies coming from across the globe. 512 executives from some of the best firms in the world attended the ceremony,” said James York, the head of the judging panel of the “Go Global Awards” and Director of US Business & Innovation at Enterprise Estonia, “This year we received a total of 8142 entries, and business awards given is 60. Congratulations to all the winners. ”

“I feel grateful to the organizers of this wonderful event. It provides us a unique opportunity to speak to so many important leaders from the world,” said Lijie Zhu, managing director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners, “Whether you are from the earth, Mars, or a galaxy far far away, we invite you to join the Interstellar Communication platform and share your visions. We can use our limited lifetime to explore the unlimited universe together.”

About ITC

The International Trade Council (‘ITC’) is an internationally-renowned, non-profit organization, apex chamber of commerce, providing services to government trade agencies, chambers of commerce, export councils, business associations, and corporations.

The ITC provides support for organizations across a range of sectors and sizes through market research, mediation, new market opening services, peer-to-peer mentoring programs, ongoing education programs, trade missions and the Council’s trade and innovation forums.

The International Trade Council also works closely with policy-makers to sponsor the creation of additional networks, forums and alliances which provide focus for collaborative work and new growth opportunities for fair international trade.

About the Go Global Awards



Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council's Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies. The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review/selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening / ranking phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a special focus on space related technology and art that can transform our world and shape the future. Our team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

