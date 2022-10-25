Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) Awarded Contract by State of Minnesota to Conduct Surveys

HMS shares Minnesota's commitment to protecting vulnerable populations in healthcare facilities across the state.

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The State of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Health, has awarded Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) a contract to conduct long-term care recertification surveys, review emergency preparedness tags, and conduct complaint investigations.

"We are elated and honored to have been selected by the State of Minnesota for this work," said Leah Heimbach, President of HMS. "All Minnesotans deserve quality long-term care, and these surveys, reviews, and investigations will help protect vulnerable populations throughout the state."

Recertification surveys are required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for all certified nursing homes. HMS is supporting the State of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Health by ensuring healthcare facilities meet certification standards, are prepared in case of emergency, and are addressing complaint investigations.

"This contract in Minnesota is perfect for our highly skilled HMS surveyors, who will use their expertise along with our technology and long-term care survey tools to help keep long-term care residents safe," added Heimbach.

About Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC

HMS protects vulnerable populations and veterans. We blend our unique healthcare and technology expertise to create bold, yet cost-effective solutions that federal and state agencies and our private-sector partners need to make sure your loved ones get the best possible care in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, no matter where in America they live.

