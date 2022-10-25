Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly

Collaboration aims to streamline delivery fulfillment and management for Leafly retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, announces a partnership and product integration with leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, Leafly. The integration is designed to provide end-to-end last mile delivery management for customers, making it easier than ever to get visibility into everything from order status, to fulfillment, driver tracking information, automated communication, and more.

The cannabis industry is in growth mode and has continued to experience mainstream adoption over the years. According to the 2022 Edition of MJBiz Factbook, the industry hit $27 billion in sales last year and is expected to reach about 11,800 retailers by the end of this year. Additionally, the industry supports 428,059 full-time equivalent jobs, according to the 2022 Leafly Jobs Report, the nation's most comprehensive cannabis employment study.

Onfleet's platform alleviates a challenge cannabis businesses face as they seek to meet consumer demands for delivery-services.

"We are so excited to offer Leafly retailers this new delivery integration via Onfleet. Leafly retailers will be able to send their customers' delivery orders from Leafly straight to their Onfleet dashboard and status updates will sync to Leafly in real-time," said Dave Cotter, Leafly's Chief Product Officer. "This will save retailers time managing their delivery processes so they can focus on the customer experience."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership and product integration with Leafly. Our work together has been a natural progression into our expansion in cannabis and we believe the simplicity our platform offers will create operational efficiency for Leafly's growing customer base," said Andrew Travis, Chief Operating Officer, at Onfleet. "If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that retail is no longer only about physical brick and mortar stores – e-commerce is growing at a rapid pace and that includes cannabis. With that comes an urgent need to help businesses create operational delivery fulfillment and management excellence. At Onfleet, that last mile is our sweet spot and we have seen incredible adoption among customers in the cannabis industry due to the simplicity and ease-of-use of our platform. We cut out the complexity so more time is spent on delighting customers and driving revenue," he said.

Benefits of this new integration include:

Simple, easy-to-use dashboards from Onfleet to manage all aspects of fulfillment and delivery in one place.

Automated communication (and real-time insights) to retailers and end consumers for an enhanced customer experience.

Automated route optimization to help customers reduce the number of drivers needed and miles driven.

Insights into driver tracking to help attract and retain delivery drivers, while meeting the rapidly growing consumer demand for convenience.

Convenience of a quick setup that takes less than a minute to get up and running with Onfleet on Leafly – and at no extra cost.

Improved profit margins overall while reducing carbon emissions.

To learn more about Onfleet and Leafly's partnership, please visit: onfleet.com/blog/leafly-onfleet-partnership/

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a San Francisco-based technology company that helps businesses streamline their delivery operations. Onfleet's software powers millions of deliveries per week for thousands of businesses around the world.

Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dispatch dashboard, intuitive drive apps on iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile analytics, and provide a branded, delightful customer experience. To learn more, please visit http://www.onfleet.com.

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at http://www.leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple's App Store or Google Play.

