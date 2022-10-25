Sauce Labs Announces New Open Source Fellowship Program

Fellows to be Part of a Community of Mentorship and Knowledge

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc, the leading provider of continuous testing and remediation solutions that enable development teams to deliver high quality software at speed, is inviting applications for the inaugural Sauce Labs Community Fellowship Program 2023.



To perpetuate innovation, experience and access to the testing industry, Sauce Labs welcomes talented and passionate individuals currently living in the United States, ages 18 or above to apply to the program. Open call for applicants ends in four days on October 28, 2022. Participants are welcome from a wide range of backgrounds and no previous professional experience is required. However, the fellowship is intended for those who have some knowledge for the desired role. It is preferable, but not required, to have previous involvement contributing to an open source project of any size, some level of self-organization, and the ability to work collaboratively.

Five successful candidates will receive training over a six month period and have the opportunity to learn the open source ecosystem with a community and mentor program built to cultivate and share knowledge. Fellows will also receive a stipend of $2,300 USD per month.

With the open source talent shortage expected to rise further in 2022, the program was created to encourage those who may face challenges getting started in the technology industry and who want to expand their knowledge and skills and better qualify them for well-paid rewarding jobs. Unique to this program, fellows will work in a transdisciplinary approach, being exposed to fundamental areas around software including code, content, design, quality and community. Participants will be supported by the open source ecosystem and be mentored about the role of software maintainers. The program focuses on creating relevant and quality software, reinforcing Sauce Labs mission to create a world built on digital confidence. The five chosen applicants will also work together to develop the Elemental Selenium , a Sauce Labs weekly email newsletter helping Selenium practitioners expand their knowledge to become ‘pros’ in the field.

“Sauce Labs believes in the collective impact of open source software in creating great products,” said Matt Wyman, Chief Customer Officer at Sauce Labs. “By providing the knowledge, time, and financial means for the inclusion of all levels of applicant, Sauce Labs contributes to the open source industry at its core, reinvesting in our Selenium history while improving diversity in the technology industry for the future developers who will influence the world of code.”

Sauce Labs Open Source Fellowship Program is full time (40 hr/week) for a six month term, consists of remote work for fellows and mentors, and is open to anyone 18 years of age or older who is able to legally work in the United States. Notable dates are below:

Fellowship open call closes: October 28, 2022

Applicants selection process: November 1-11, 2022

Fellows announcement: November 16, 2022

Fellowships run December 1st, 2022 to June 1st, 2023

Sauce Labs does not guarantee an offer of employment at the end of the program.

Sauce Labs is proud to be an Equal Opportunity employer and values diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity/expression/status, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

Please note our privacy terms when applying for a job at Sauce Labs.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that give companies the confidence to develop, deliver and update high quality software at speed. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud identifies quality signals in development and identifies the source of errors in production, accelerating the ability to release and update applications that look, function and perform exactly as they should on every browser, operating system and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by TPG and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.

