Illumio CloudSecure And Illumio Core Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Global Azure customers can now accelerate their Zero Trust journeys and stop breaches from spreading across hybrid IT with Zero Trust Segmentation

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced Illumio CloudSecure and Illumio Core are available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Azure customers can now easily access two pillars of the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) platform, extending mission-critical segmentation capabilities to the cloud and data center with ease.



Zero Trust Segmentation is a modern security approach that contains and minimizes the impact of breaches and ransomware by isolating workloads and devices across the entire hybrid IT estate. Part of Illumio’s Zero Trust Segmentation portfolio, Illumio CloudSecure deploys in minutes to collect, assess, and optimize Zero Trust security policy in the public and hybrid cloud. Illumio Core provides real-time visibility to protect applications and data, simplifies Zero Trust policy creation, and automates segmentation and security enforcement for your workloads. This powerful combination provides Azure users around the world with access to end-to-end Zero Trust Segmentation, which allows global organizations to automate, accelerate, and simplify their path to a Zero Trust posture — all from a single platform.

“The hyper-connected climate we live in has revolutionized business today, but it also comes with heightened risk,” said Eric Renner, Vice President of Technology Alliances at Illumio. “Organizations are bound to be breached, it’s the inevitable reality of our world today. But with Zero Trust Segmentation proactively in place, a breached system does not have to mean crippling business impact. Workloads and cloud environments that are segmented dramatically restrict threats from moving, thwarting their ability to access and steal sensitive data or damage mission critical systems. Illumio’s Zero Trust Segmentation platform is easy to deploy, and now easy to access for global Azure customers who want to reduce cyber risk across hybrid IT.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Illumio Core is now part of the Microsoft Co-Sell Ready/Azure IP Co-sell Incentive Program, which provides expanded access to Microsoft’s global customer and partner base while presenting Microsoft customers with the opportunity to safeguard their computer environments with the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation platform.

You can access Illumio CloudSecure and Illumio Core in the Azure Marketplace.

About Illumio

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation company, stops breaches and ransomware from spreading across the hybrid attack surface. The Illumio ZTS Platform visualizes all traffic flows between workloads, devices and the internet, automatically sets granular segmentation policies to control communications, and isolates high-value assets and compromised systems proactively or in response to active attacks. Illumio protects organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 100 to small business, by stopping breaches and ransomware in minutes, saving millions of dollars in application downtime, and accelerating cloud and digital transformation projects.

