Holiday Season Commences at Fogo de Chão With Indulgent Menu, Limited Time Market Table Offerings

Fogo Brings Fire and Joy to Holiday Dining, Welcomes Guests to Discover New Favorites

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão – the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, is welcoming the holiday season by introducing new, limited-time only Market Table offerings to pair with fire-roasted churrasco favorites. Starting today, these seasonal Market Table items are available for a limited time and include a winter hummus topped with roasted butternut squash, pomegranate and feta, plus a vegan Butternut and Sweet Potato Soup blended with winter spices and coconut milk.



Guests looking to enhance their holiday celebrations even further can add one of Fogo’s premium, indulgent cuts to their Churrasco Experience. Sized to share with four or more, Fogo’s variety of Indulgent Cuts include the 20-ounce Wagyu New York Strip, 24-ounce Wagyu Ancho Ribeye and 36-ounce Dry-aged Tomahawk Long Bone Ribeye. All three cuts, as well as a Chilled Lobster and Shrimp and Seafood Tower appetizer can be added to any Fogo experience a la carte.

“This holiday season we welcome our guests and communities for a curated dining experience at Fogo, guided by our Gaucho Chefs who are experts in hosting celebrations centered around the culinary art of churrasco,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo. “Serving with generosity represents the soul of Brazilian hospitality, and our menu at Fogo is made to unite everyone around the table in a shared experience of discovery.”

On Thanksgiving Day, guests will discover both new and traditional holiday staples with the Full Churrasco Experience including roasted turkey au jus, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian sausage and apple dressing as well as cranberry relish. Guests can also pick up a Brazilian-inspired Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go that generously serves six people and includes the same holiday staples offered in-restaurant, alongside warm pão de queijo, sautéed asparagus and Cocoa fudge brownies for dessert. Fogo’s Founders Trilogy Wine Box also returns today for purchase in-restaurant or To-Go where available and includes three bottles of South American red wine created in honor of Fogo’s founding operators (Eulila, Jorjão and O’Leão) who paved the way for Fogo’s international and domestic growth with a vision to bring the Soul of Southern Brazilian hospitality to the heart of every city. The Founders Trilogy Wine Box also includes a dining card with $25 off two full churrasco experiences – all for $89.

Additionally, 2022 holiday hours at Fogo de Chão are as follows:

Thanksgiving Day: 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Celebration Event 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

New Year’s Day: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its holiday offerings or to make dining reservations, please visit Fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

For more information on Fogo de Chão or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com. For images, logos and other media assets, please visit the Fogo Newsroom.





Brazilian-inspired seafood options are available à al carte this holiday season including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster and more. Fogo.com.





Guests looking to enhance their holiday experience can enjoy Fogo’s wide-variety of Indulgent Cuts, including the 20-ounce Wagyu NY Strip. Fogo.com.





On Thanksgiving Day, guests will discover both new and traditional holiday staples with the Full Churrasco Experience including roasted turkey au jus, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian sausage and apple dressing and more. Fogo.com.





Fogo’s Founders Trilogy Wine Box is available for purchase in-restaurant or To-Go where available. Fogo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Konnect Agency

FogoPR@konnectagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a96aab6-e652-4ddc-9904-04f787546cf6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a085609-14b6-43ff-9990-fec4f8e42173

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78ac8bdf-375a-41ea-97ea-53cd1d68573b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/265350b5-49de-4f52-a509-80bb93c5219e