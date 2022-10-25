Submit Release
ROOTED IN COMMUNITY, HERR’S CELEBRATES SMALL BUSINESS FLAVORS AS PHILLY’S NEXT FAVORITE CHIP FLAVOR IDEA

Flavored by Philly Contest Returns to the City of Brotherly Love Asking Philadelphians to Share Local Eats

/EIN News/ -- NOTTINGHAM, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back by popular demand, Pennsylvania-based Herr’s, the nation’s largest family-owned snack maker, today announced the return of its Flavored by Philly contest. For the second annual contest, Herr’s is once again turning things over to their fans to submit flavor ideas — as no one knows the flavors of Philly better than Philadelphians — but there is a new, exciting twist this year. The local snack company is celebrating Philadelphia area small businesses across the five-county region with their Flavored by Philly Local Eats contest by asking fans to submit a favorite local small business flavor to be Herr’s next big chip flavor. 

Over seven decades ago Herr’s started as a small business, and has grown into a Philly favorite snack brand rooted in the City of Brotherly Love as the chip that’s been around for every after-school hang, park picnic, or tailgate. Herr’s roots in the community run deep — and as a way to support other local small businesses, Herr’s is teaming up with Philly small business food companies and local restaurants to deliver the city its next favorite chip flavor.

You name the place, Herr’s will make the taste. Beginning today through November 15, Herr’s fans can submit their best idea for a chip flavor inspired by a Philadelphia area small business food company or local restaurant for a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000 and a year’s supply of Herr’s, along with $10,000 for the nominated small business. A small business owner may self-nominate a flavor idea, but they will only be eligible to win the $10,000 for the winning flavor.

Following the flavor contest entry period, flavor ideas will be reviewed, and the entries narrowed down to three small business flavor finalists by a panel of judges — including Philadelphia native and celebrity chef, Jen Carroll, a former Bravo Top Chef finalist and all-star. The three crowdsourced chip flavor finalists will be launched in early summer 2023. Fans will once again have the opportunity to try all three flavors and vote for their favorite to determine the winning chip flavor inspired by a Philadelphia small business food company or local restaurant. 

“Herr’s has been rooted in the Philadelphia community since my father started the company as a small business in 1946, and is now recognized as the city’s favorite hometown chip,” said Ed Herr, Herr’s chairman and CEO. “As the second Flavored by Philly contest kicks off, we are proud to support and recognize other small Philly businesses that began the way our family’s company began. We are also excited to see what chip flavors inspired by Philadelphia small business food companies and local restaurants our fans enter into the contest.” 

To nominate a chip flavor inspired by a Philadelphia area small business food company or local restaurant, visit campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly/.* 

Flavored By Philly Local Eats Contest: *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Contest Entry Period runs 10/25–11/15/2022 and the Public Voting Period runs 6/13–8/8/2023. To enter and for Official Rules, visit campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly/.

# # #

About Herr’s 

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr’s snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr’s produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories, and continues to be family-owned and operated. www.herrs.com

