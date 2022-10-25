Pioneer Consulting Assists Unidata in Development of Unitirreno Submarine Cable System in Italy

Project will be the region’s first 24-fiber-pair cable system, with branching units to support future growth

/EIN News/ -- HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting, the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announces it has assisted Unidata, an operator of telecommunications, cloud and IoT services, in the development of its Unitirreno submarine cable in Italy, the first 24-fiber-pair open cable system in the Mediterranean region.

Drawing upon its multidisciplinary and collaborative core team, Pioneer Consulting provided support for the project in its initial development phases, including determining Unitirreno's cable design, while also assisting in its business case review, price estimates, financial model review, procurement process, supply and installation contract package formation, and negotiation to align with Unidata’s connectivity and capacity objectives. Pioneer is working alongside Alcatel Submarine Networks (“ASN”) and Orange Marine / Elettra, which have been appointed to perform cable construction.

“It is an honor to support this critical project, which will bring much needed capacity and global connectivity to the Mediterranean region,” said Bertrand Clesca, Director of Client Solutions at Pioneer Consulting. “Our team offers a collaborative approach, blended skills, and knowledgeable leadership to address all facets of a subsea cable project. We are proud to support the initial development of Unidata's innovative system.”

The Unitirreno submarine cable system will facilitate and secure interconnectivity between all international cable systems originating in Africa, Middle East, and Asia, with the main European data destinations/hubs.

Once completed, the Unitirreno submarine cable system will offer a minimum of 480 Tbps of total capacity on the trunk cable and a minimum of 320 Tbps on the Fiumicino branch. This project includes the use of advanced fiber optic technology and utilizes an open cable system design.

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer has completed 150+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents. To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity from beneath the waves visit, www.pioneerconsulting.com or follow the company at @PioneerConsults.

About Unidata, S.p.A

Unidata, S.p.A. was founded in 1985 by three partners who are still with the company. The company has a fiber optic network spanning 4,920 km with continuous expansion underway. It also has a wireless network and a proprietary data center business providing over 14,500 business, wholesale and residential customers with ultra-wideband connectivity services with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network architectures, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, cloud services and other dedicated solutions, with a high level of reliability and security. The company also is a regional leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), with the development and portfolio of solutions for the home automation market and Smart City.

