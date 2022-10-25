Shoreline.io Offers Free Interactive Runbooks for Kubernetes Debugging

Diagnose and Repair Kubernetes Issues Across Pods, Nodes, and Services in Minutes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 -- Shoreline.io, the Cloud Reliability company, today announced the limited time availability of its free three-part set of Kubernetes debugging Notebooks. Shoreline Notebooks are interactive visual runbooks that each contain packaged diagnostics and repairs for specific incident types. When a Notebook is launched, diagnostics are automatically run, and repair commands are available as needed.



As organizations continue to scale and shift their operations to cloud infrastructure, the ever-growing deployment of Kubernetes clusters has created a new challenge. With dozens of clusters spread across various stacks, monitoring and fixing broken code has become a time-intensive distraction from other high-value work. Observability solutions alert teams that an issue exists, but too rarely indicate its root cause and location. Engineers often spend hours searching online for answers or trying a series of almost random commands to diagnose and repair hard to find issues. Researching which commands to run — and in what order — to manually resolve an issue is a silent killer of productivity.

The Shoreline Notebooks for debugging Kubernetes quickly scan across pods, nodes, and services to automatically diagnose issues, implement a series of repairs, and get your systems and services back up and running in no time. Shoreline’s three distinct Notebooks (for pods, nodes, and services) can be used separately or together — allowing engineers to begin debugging a service, for example, then easily switch to a node or pod debugging sequence if relevant for the issue at hand. These Notebooks come pre-loaded with best practice approaches for checking every component of your infrastructure for possible issues.

‍

“Downtime is so frustrating because you immediately know something is broken, but pinpointing its cause and location takes too long. Those minutes of downtime are costly and hurt the customer experience,” said Anurag Gupta, founder and CEO at Shoreline. “Shoreline overcomes all these hurdles by empowering engineers with rich diagnostic data to rapidly fix the issue and get back to high-value projects.”

“Kubernetes is a key infrastructure element in our cloud, and offers many benefits, along with the added complexity of multiple clusters that must be managed,” said Sumitha Sampath, VP of Engineering, Cloud SRE at Incorta. “When production incidents inevitably occur, Shoreline helps us debug and repair them much faster, and helps us avoid costly mistakes. Speed and safety are the most important factors when fixing degraded services or outages that directly impact customer experience.”

With pre-built Kubernetes debugging sequences, engineers benefit from expert-level Kubernetes knowledge and are able to make decisions and implement commands faster. Notebooks include the features listed below and are completely customizable so operators can add and remove commands based on the specifics of their operating environment.

Deployment / Pod Debugging Notebook

Instantly check deployment resources and gather and assess core metrics (CPU, memory / disk usage, etc) at the software layer

Check for issues with individual pods within specific deployments

Check the file system at the pod level as well as the load balancer

Automatically implement remediation steps to delete pods, trigger a rolling restart, adjust the labels of a deployment, or adjust a deployed version of the software (upgrade or revert)

Node Debugging Notebook

Quickly review issues reported by Kubernetes, your cloud provider, and your machines themselves

Automatically assess the performance of all individual nodes (CPU, memory, root partition utilization) and all different pieces of software running together within a given environment (noisy neighbor issues) to isolate any areas of concern

Automatically implement remediation steps to update node labels and annotations, cordon nodes, and delete nodes.



Service Debugging Notebook

Conduct basic checks throughout an entire system — from the front-end service to your software and everything in between.

Run a series of checks related to load balancing, performance latency, ingress systems, service endpoints, and pod performance.

Automatically implement remediation steps to rotate certificates, adjust the rules of a security group to better manage traffic that’s able to access your service, or restart and patch the service to adjust its configuration.



Companies around the world rely on Shoreline’s Cloud Reliability Platform to self-heal common incidents in production, broaden the team that can safely repair incidents, and perform live site debugging of new incidents. To discuss the power of Shoreline for your applications and services, stop by the Shoreline Booth: #S88 at KubeCon 2022 taking place on October 25th - 28th in Detroit, MI.

To learn more about Shoreline’s Cloud Reliability Platform, visit: https://www.shoreline.io/product

