Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Pharma Industry Veteran Richard Graydon, M.D., Ph.D.

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ATOS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology, with a current focus on breast cancer and adjunctive treatments for cancer radiotherapy, announces today that it has retained Richard Graydon, M.D., Ph.D. as interim chief medical officer. Dr. Graydon will devote all of his professional time to the Atossa clinical programs.



Prior to joining Atossa, Dr. Graydon served as Senior Director of Clinical Development at Johnson and Johnson where he was responsible for leading compound development and clinical trial programs for Janssen Pharmaceuticals. At Janssen, he oversaw the early to late-stage development and the 2022 approval of BCMA-directed CAR T-Cell therapy (cilta-cel) for Multiple Myeloma, as well as daratumumab, imbruvica, siltuximab and other compounds for solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Previously, he held the role of Director of Clinical Development at Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., where he led the early and late-stage development of the small molecule targeted therapy quizartinib for FLT3-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Additionally, he led the early-stage development of the MDM2 inhibitor milademetan in hematological malignancies and liposarcomas. Dr. Graydon spent time in clinical practice following completion of his specialty training in hematology and oncology at Harvard Massachusetts General Hospital. He earned his M.D. and Ph.D. at Stanford University, and undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering at Cornell University. Dr. Graydon is the author of The Genetic Risks of Cancer: The Effects of DNA, Genomics and Inheritance on Aging and Survival.

"We are privileged to welcome Richard to Atossa, where his deep experience in CAR T cell therapy fits well with our current strategic direction as we explore our opportunities in cell therapy," said Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa's Chairman, CEO and President. "We look forward to collaborating with Richard to assess our strongest options and develop a pathway that provides our shareholders with strong results and enhanced shareholder value."

"I'm looking forward to collaborating with Atossa's management team and board of directors as we continue to develop the Company's Phase 2 oral Endoxifen program for breast cancer and identify new opportunities for Atossa in cell therapy," added Dr. Graydon.

