MAXAROMA Receives Best Online Beauty & Fragrance Retailer of 2022 Recognition by Newsweek

Newsweek magazine has teamed up with Statista to conduct the research. The most promising online shops were selected based on their growth potential and future prospects. MAXAROMA.com was ranked #1

/EIN News/ -- LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek and Statista ranked 1,000 stores across 39 categories in eight different groups. With almost 100 stores, Fashion (Single-Brand) is the largest fashion retailing sector. MAXAROMA scored the highest among all the websites looked at for Health and Beauty.

About MAXAROMA:

Passion for perfume and Niche Fragrances, exceptional customer experience, Building a Community, Transparent, and Education. These are just some of the aspects of MaxAroma that set us apart from the rest of our competitors in the e-commerce space.

They are not just an e-commerce platform, but a community of fragrance lovers and collectors. Our luxury marketplace is about discovering new scents, finding a perfume that's perfect for you, and building a lifetime experience.

MAXAROMA is a family-owned business started in 2011 out of a love for fragrances. The founders grew up in a house where scents were always used. After four years of offering products on different platforms, MAXAROMA was launched in 2016. Their main focus is providing the best customer experience from day one. The priority has always been delivering fast, easy returns and working with artisan niche companies.

Since 2016, the company has been educating itself about e-commerce and consulting with various fragrance brands and industry leaders to create a platform for a better user experience. Partnering with more than 50 perfume houses and building a strong online presence.

The retailer offers fast shipping because it's important for customers to receive their items in less than three business days. To meet this objective, free Two Day shipping (MAX2DAY) has been offered on many products since 2020.

MAXAROMA Fragrance Collection has grown significantly, with over 130 Different Brands.

Methodology

The Best American Online Shops were identified after passing tests based on 51 criteria.

More than 9,500 online stores were identified through various sources, including Statista, online directory sites, and price comparison websites. Those who had the highest number of US visitors in 2020-2022 were evaluated further. We focused our research on companies that sell products online, including subscription-based services and C2C marketplac­es (such as eBay). Shops were classified by their main offerings into 39 categories. After passing an initial screen, candidates were evaluated using 41 objective criteria and 10 subjective criteria on seven dimensions: structural and usability, user experience, customer service, payment, purchasing and delivery, technical functionality, and the likelihood of buying. A survey of approximately 6,000 American online shoppers was done to determine whether they were satisfied with their shopping experience at different websites. A sub-score for each category was then computed, and a final score out of 10 was assigned to each store. You can download the complete methodology here.

Contact Information:

Hamed Arefian

VP

hamed@maxaroma.com

9175878309



Related Images











Image 1: Showroom





MAXAROMA Showroom.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment