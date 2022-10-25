Factory Automations Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Automation Market is projected to reach $233.5 billion by 2027, growing at a 3.3% CAGR between 2022-2027. Factory Automation is a technology, which involves the usage of automated equipment or machines in various industries to reduce or eliminate human efforts and increase the efficiency of work in a short period of time. In Factory Automation, the manufacturing and industrial sector is growing rapidly and has led to the advancement of technology such as distributed production by factories and services, the implementation of autonomous plants and the increasing use of remote operations to automate certain operations. The adoption of various factory automation components such as programmable logic controller, distributed control systems, manufacturing execution system, human machine interface, safety instrumented system and data acquisition system will drive market growth.

Key Takeaways

1. The use of the advanced software can help in providing flexibility in terms of programming, large memory capacity, better interoperability; and incorporates more features and functions that are suitable for industry applications.

2. The demand for PLC system is rising owing to its huge applications in complex automation, having extensive process control requirements, network connectivity, device interoperability, enterprise data integration and many more.

3. The adoption of SCADA in various industries has accelerated owing to its various advantages consisting updating and upgrading through cloud, easy retrieval of files and many more.

4. The use of the MES is observed in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, automotive industry and many others. The major driving forces for utilizing MES includes development in the production systems, modern logistic concepts and advanced product development processes.

Segmental Analysis:

Factory Automation Market Segment Analysis - by Solution: Programmable logic control is an integration of PC and PLC in a single system to control various processes in industries and is projected to reach $29.5 billion by 2027. This controller comprises of two or more processors, PC-based software applications such as HMI (human machine interface) functions, asset management, historian, advanced process control (APC) and others with PLC capabilities. This system can handle both analog and digital signals as it does not incorporate ladder logic in its programmable interface. This controller is multifunctional, controlling various types of signals, multitasking, controlling, contributing, communicating with various clients, reading and writing to system devices and many other functions can be performed simultaneously. Multi-domain is opted for data collection, process control and hybrid manufacturing among others. The new development in PLC is the software that can be easily customized according to the requirements. This software incorporates standard communication that assists in transfer of information from various connected systems. This advancement in technology can be beneficial for production and product flexibility in many industries.

Factory Automation Market Segment Analysis – by Industry Vertical: In the pharmaceutical industry, Factory Automation helps to ensure that a consistency is maintained in each batch of production. It also offers better control of the processes, providing an ability to monitor the processes from remote locations. This increases the demand of Factory Automation in the pharma industry. In the pharma industry, the usage of liquid handling robots to improve reproducibility and increase the validity of data in High Throughput Screening (HTS) is one of the developed technologies. This is because the automated systems are less likely to have inconsistency in reagent quantities and HTS is a fairly consistent and repetitive process. In Russia, high domestic political motivation for investment and high oil prices ensured fairly good growth rates in most of the industries. Investors are striving to use the favorable situation to the fullest extent and build future-oriented businesses. This is why investments into high-tech industries and industrial Factory Automation increased more rapidly. The Factory Automation in pharmaceutical market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022–2027.

Factory Automation Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: APAC is among the major regions, which has been driving the Factory Automation Market accounting for 37.7% share in 2021. In Europe, the number of rig count is decreasing drastically from year to year. The number of rig count decreased from 117 to 82 between 2015 to 2019. Even though there was a decrease in rig count, technology development and implementation of automation has been increasing. This combined with the stabilizing of oil and gas industry prior to Covid-19 to spur the market growth especially in APAC region. With Factory Automation, oil and gas companies are increasingly able to keep track of their pipes and networks with an extraordinary amount of oversight. Development in technologies such as using autonomous underwater vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, onshore and offshore pipelines is being done to protect against terrorist attacks, criminal activities and even repair damages. Meanwhile, weather monitoring systems can be used to detect changes in seismic activity as well as ocean and atmospheric levels.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Factory Automation industry are:

1. Honeywell International Inc.

2. Siemens AG

3. ABB Ltd.

4. Emerson Electric Co.

5. KUKA AG

