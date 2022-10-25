Airships market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Airships market in North America region held significant market share of 35.2% in 2020, as the U.S. will register maximum demand for airships.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airships Market Size is forecast to reach $165.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. The various types of airships such as rigid airships, semi-rigid airships and others are predominantly being used for surveillance purposes as safety has become a growing concern in recent times. Airships with the hydrogen and helium lifting gas is used due to their high lifting capacity and availability. The low maintenance cost of airships and their ability to offer surveillance to large areas are acting as key growth drivers for the global airships market. Moreover, airships can monitor a large area by staying uplifted for long time periods. These factors are aiding the demand for airships in surveillance applications. Further, the airships are being used as a mode of advertisement as they have the ability to stay up in the air with little or no movement which helps the advertisements to cover a larger target area. In addition, the tremendous capacity of these airships to handle weight is driving the airship industry in the logistic sector.

Key Takeaways

2. The major factors that drive the growth of the global airships market are rise in need for surveillance and increase in use of airships for advertising to target large areas.

4. Airships companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.

Segmental Analysis:

Airships Market Segment Analysis - By Construction Type: The Non-Rigid segment of the market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Non-rigid airship rely on the pressure of the lifting gas inside the envelope and the strength of the envelope itself to maintain their shape. In addition, these kind of airships are strong demand due to their lower cost. Additionally, these airships are preferred for advertisements due to their light weight design. Further, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) developed a non-rigid Unmanned Small Airship System (USAS). This Airship is made up of advanced coated fabric having a very high helium retention capability making it useful for longer operational profile. Hence these factors are analysed to drive the airships market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Airships Market Segment Analysis - By End User: Advertising sector in Airships market is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 8.4% the forecast period, the airships are being used as a mode of advertisement as they have the ability to stay up in the air with little or no movement which helps the advertisements to cover a larger target area. Moreover, advertising on airships has been analyzed to be much more cost effective compared to other forms of advertising. In 2020, the government of Quebec (Canada) has committed to invest $23 million in Flying Whales, a French company, to start building its massive zeppelins for its advertising campaign. In 2019, the American Blimp Corporation has also manufactured airships for advertising. Hence these factors are analyzed to drive the airships industry outlook in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Airships Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Airships market in North America region held significant market share of 35.2% in 2020, as the U.S. will register maximum demand for airships. The dominance of this regional market will be due to the strong presence of manufacturers in the country and development of technologically advanced products that overcome challenges such as high inflammability of hydrogen gas. Further owing to security challenges in U.S, the U.S. Army awarded a $517 million contract to Northrop Grumman and British firm Hybrid Air Vehicles to build three airships, each as long as a football field, to monitor trouble spots in Afghanistan. Furthermore a large number of companies in the U.S. are trying to stage a comeback for these floating giants, as an antidote to loud, emissions-spewing jets, and also as a better civilized way to travel. Hence these factors are analyzed to drive the airships market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Airships Market industry are:

1. Lockheed Martin Corporation

2. Airborne Industries Inc.

3. Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik GmbH

4. Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd.

5. Lindstrand Technologies Ltd.

