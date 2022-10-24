National Commission on Correctional Health Care Names Wisconsin Resource Center 2022 Facility of the Year

The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). This award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional health care field. It was presented today at the National Conference on Correctional Health Care in Las Vegas.

Located in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Resource Center is managed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC). It has been accredited by NCCHC since 2006. A survey conducted every three years to maintain accreditation was completed earlier this year. The surveyors nominated the Wisconsin Resource Center for recognition after finding a strong focus on resident care that met or exceeded accreditation standards.

“We commend the Wisconsin Resource Center for its innovative programming to help incarcerated individuals get the mental health help they deserve and the chance to learn emotional, social, and life skills to succeed and thrive,” said Deborah Ross, CCHP, NCCHC’s chief executive officer. “We are delighted to acknowledge the Wisconsin Resource Center’s commitment to quality mental health care with the Facility of the Year award.”

Established in 1983, the Wisconsin Resource Center is one of the nation’s only facilities focused exclusively on mental health treatment for people involved in the correctional system.

"The staff at the Wisconsin Resource Center, past and present, works diligently in the best interests of the residents in their care,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Each staff member recognizes that they have a responsibility to support the health and safety of the residents. We’re proud of what our innovative staff have accomplished over the years since they became Wisconsin’s first correctional institution with NCCHC accreditation. This award validates their hard work and dedication to focusing on the needs of the people we serve.”

“The Wisconsin DOC’s mission includes protecting the men and women in our care, both their physical and mental well-being,” said Wisconsin Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr. “I’m proud of the work being done by both DOC and DHS staff at the Wisconsin Resource Center to meet that mission, and thrilled to see their efforts recognized through this award.“

With an average daily population of 400 men and 41 women, the Wisconsin Resource Center is the largest psychiatric treatment facility in the state. All WRC residents are referred for treatment by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Residents live and receive treatment in a secured environment in which staff seek to understand the whole person and their treatment and support needs through close collaboration. This trauma-informed care approach promotes healing and recovery and reduces recidivism.

“This recognition confirms the Wisconsin Resource Center as a leader in innovative mental health care, focused on furthering and enhancing wellness,” said Sue DeHaan, director of the Wisconsin Resource Center. “We are fortunate to employ creative and committed staff in all areas – health and medical care, program providers, operational leaders, and facility-wide service and support personnel – whose quality work makes a significant impact on the lives of our residents and supports a healthy, safe reintegration into the community.”

The mission of the NCCHC is to improve the quality of health care in jails, prisons, and juvenile confinement facilities. NCCHC establishes standards for health services in correctional facilities, operates a voluntary accreditation program for institutions that meet those standards, produces and disseminates resource publications, conducts educational conferences, and offers a certification program for correctional health professionals.

The Facility of the Year award is named after a longtime NCCHC vice president who was a champion of accreditation.