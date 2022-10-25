Dental Impression Material Market to Reach $2.14 Bn, by 2031 at 9.5% CAGR

Dental impression market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental impression material industry was estimated at $878.10 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.14 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. Rise in demand for the cosmetic dentistry and increase in awareness about oral health drive the growth of the global dental impression material market. At the same time, surge in the prevalence of endodontic diseases, spike in the number of root canal procedures, and growing dental tourism in developing countries like China, Singapore, Indonesia, and others have supplemented the growth yet more. Moreover, increase in adoption of mouth guards by adults for various sports activities across the world has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• 3M

• Dental Products Company

• Henry Schein

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Zeast Dental Solutions

• Parkell, Inc

• Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG

• Dentsply Sirona

• Keystone Industries

• Ultradent Products

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Decline in number of visits to clinics and hospitals for dental purposes gave way to decreased demand for dental impression materials, which impacted the global dental impression material market negatively.

• Low patient volumes and postponement of elective procedures had a direct impact on the revenue and net sales of the market. However, the market has already started reviving at a steady pace.

By material, the alginate segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global dental impression material market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is owing to increase in adoption of alginate material across the world, as it offers various advantages such ease of availability, hydrophilic nature, and cost-effectiveness. The others segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in adoption of mouth guards among players to prevent various sports injuries propels the segment growth.

Based on application, the orthodontics segment generated more than half of the global dental impression material market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.This is due to rise in the prevalence of endodontic diseases and dental disorders across the world.

By end use, the dental clinics segment garnered more than half of the global dental impression material market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. Surge in number of patients suffering from various dental diseases and increasing clinic visits by them drive the segment growth.

