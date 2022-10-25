PLAE8 Launches a New Platform to Play More than 200+ Games in Asia

PLAE8 is a newly established gaming platform in the digital world. Recently it has launched 200+ games to play online on its platform.

PLAE8 is an exclusive gaming platform based on advanced technology. In the latest development, the company has launched 200+ games, including Sportsbook, Live Casino, and Slots, to play and entertain online.

PLAE8 Casino is applicable and easy to play on mobile and desktop. It also has an official app. The platform has been designed as a safe site to play online casinos in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Australia, and worldwide. It facilitates its clients with multiple products such as lotteries, exclusive promotions, and VIP treatment. These services are part of the online PLAE8 casino in Asia.

Furthermore, PLAE8 online casino provides customers with Asia's brand's sportsbook, live casinos, lotteries, and other games and is also the official agent for major gambling brands. It possesses the following features to function as a compelling gaming platform:

License and regulated under Master Licensed by the government of Curacao and PAGCOR government-owned corporation under the Office of the President of the Philippines

Member of Gamble Aware, which promotes fair and responsible gaming

Secure, fast, and easy registration and login process

Official PLAE8 App for a better seamless user experience

Accepts Crypto payments

With more than 200+ games available on the App, gamers can access PLAE8 online casino from the comfort of their home. PLAE8 operates 24 hours a day with zero downtime. It also offers customer support, who are always on standby 24/7, ready to assist the intending clients any time of the day.

Prospective gamers can visit the PLAE8 Online Casino official website to learn more about their available online games, such as sports, esports, live casino, slots, lottery, and poker, at https://www.plae8.com/.

