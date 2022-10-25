Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market Size to grow USD 1,187.57 million by 2029 | CAGR of 16.4% - Trends, Technical Advancement and Future Prospect – Adroit Market Research

The main reason fueling growth in the market for online test proctoring is the expanding number of e-learning administrators who are integrating online proctoring into their performance evaluation procedures.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education market size will reach USD 1,187.57 million in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period. Factors such as increasing demand for e-learning platforms, elimination of high costs associated with proctored assessment centers, and reduction in time and money spent by learners will propel the growth of the online exam facilitation market during the forecast period is expected.

As a direct result of the development of increasingly sophisticated technology, the market for online surveillance has seen tremendous growth and created new opportunities. Candidates in more remote locations are now working using a technology called online proctoring to lend legitimacy to the exams they take. Our Enhanced Monitoring Service combines the power of automated monitoring services with the added benefits of human oversight and intervention. This makes for a truly state-of-the-art service.

The challenges faced by online proctoring services for the higher education market are difficulty adapting to new technologies, difficulty in grading long answers and transitioning to open-book exams. Diverse AI strategies including verbal reputation are used. In the meantime, AI solutions based on Proctor can open up new opportunities within the industry.

The global online proctoring services for the higher education market are segmented into applications, end users, types, and regions. In terms of, applications, the market is classified into an entrance exams, online exams, and certification exams. Among these certification exams segment has the largest revenue share in the market due to covid 19. Based on end users, the market is segmented into governments, educational institutions, and enterprises. The biggest segment contributing the global online proctoring services for the higher education market is educational institutions. On considering the types, the industry is divided into advanced automated proctoring, live proctoring, and recorded proctoring.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Historic Data 2019-2020 Study Period: 2022-2029 CAGR CAGR of 16.4% during 2022-2029 Segment Covered End-User, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Players Profiled businesses Talview PSI Service, ProctorU, Inspera, Mettl, Examity, Honorlock, Proctortrack, ProctorEdu, and Comprobo

North America accounted for the biggest percentage of the web proctoring market in 2019, contributing to the location's dominance in the market. The US, Canada, and Mexico make up three distinct segments of the North American marketplace for online proctoring services. There are many companies in the region that provide online proctoring solutions for colleges and universities.

VUE online proctoring is a recent invention that allows you to test your certificate safely from home or work. This innovation was born recently. With a simple sign-in process consisting of identity verification, facial recognition technology, and a live greeting step, you can embark on your adventure without leaving the comfort of your own home. After doing this, you can enter the virtual world and begin your journey.

Digi Proctor uses webcams to track assessments being taken at the identical time as the exam and send indicators while customers interact in the suspicious hobby. This helps maintain the integrity of the academic technique and decreases prejudice among people. In addition, e-learning is widely used in universities and companies. In addition, there is increasing adoption in primary and secondary educational institutions. The adaptability and feature richness of online learning allows users to complete courses on time while remaining engaged. The growing interest in online learning has made online tutoring an important solution for all end users. This is because online supervision is a solution that can be accessed via the internet. One of the factors driving the demand for online courses is the versatility offered by e-learning platforms.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

4.1. Recorded Proctoring

4.2. Live Proctoring

4.3. Advanced Automated Proctoring

5, Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market by End User, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

5.1. Enterprises

5.2. Educational Institutions

5.3. Governments

6. Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

7. Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market by Region 2019-2029 (USD Million)

7.1. North America

7.1.1. The US

7.1.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. The UK

7.2.2. Germany

7.2.3. France

7.2.4. Rest of Europe

7.3. The Asia Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Japan

7.3.3. India

7.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4. South America

7.4.1. Brazil

7.4.2. Mexico

7.4.3. Rest of South America

7.5. The Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

