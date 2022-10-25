Metropoly’s METRO Token Presale Starting Soon

/EIN News/ -- Road Town, BVI, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors are always looking for the next big thing, be it securities, crypto or mutual funds. But there’s always been one investment opportunity that seems to win in popularity over most others.

Real estate is by far the best long-term investment according to US citizens. However, real estate is no longer as easy or affordable to buy as it was for our parents’ generation. The average person doesn’t have the cash to invest in property locally, let alone internationally where exciting real estate investment opportunities abound. Most people find the international real estate market inaccessible, illiquid, and complicated.







When you retire, you could find yourself battling rising poverty levels. You may need help discovering a new way to protect your wealth. In this bear market investors are facing ongoing challenges, such as increasing inflation and negative interest rates. It’s mandatory to protect your portfolio if you hope to retire comfortably in the future.

Investing in real estate is one of the most preferred investments of large institutions and high-net-worth individuals because it acts as a hedge to fight against climbing inflation.

The good news is that there is a solution coming in the form of a dynamic new proptech startup called Metropoly. The exciting new venture aims to disrupt the real estate industry by building the world’s first decentralized real estate NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties.

Metropoly aims to empower retail investors with an easy and hassle-free way to invest fractionally in real estate worldwide using crypto, with a low barrier to entry. Their vision is to make real estate investing accessible to everyone worldwide regardless of their origin, country or credit score with no hidden fees, paperwork or banks.

The simple and intuitive Metropoly platform offers the average person the ability to invest in income-generating properties around the world starting with as little as $100 USD. Metropoly explains that each property will be hand-selected by experienced Realtors working within the company. Properties will either be long-term rental homes or short-term holiday homes. Investors can read property inspection reports before choosing which opportunity to invest in.

Metropoly will revolutionize the real estate market by giving retail investors a simple platform to build truly passive income and long-term value appreciation.

Metropoly’s Making Real Estate Investment Simple

Real estate can be a great investment but there are many downsides to traditional real estate investing including the requirement of visas, high taxes, dealing with lenders & banks, middlemen such as brokers, paperwork, property management and tenants. All of this wastes time and money. Metropoly plans to change all that. By building the first NFT marketplace to invest in income-generating properties in a decentralized way without any restrictions or paperwork, Metropoly makes it possible to invest in real estate in different countries and on different continents with ease. This was unimaginable before and will completely change the way real estate investing is done.

Through Metropoly, users can enjoy all the benefits of direct Real Estate NFT investments and reduce their risk by allocating their capital across several properties.

Limited-Time Incentives For Early METRO Token Investors

Metropoly is introducing a new ERC-20 token to the crypto space. Built on the Ethereum Blockchain, METRO has a limited supply of 1 Billion tokens and is the utility token of the Metropoly Ecosystem. The novel token will be primarily used as a payment and reward method on the platform, has been successfully audited and has no taxes.

The Metropoly token presale starting soon offers early adopters the opportunity to be the first to invest in the platform. The company offers five membership tiers, from Student all the way to Tycoon. Each tier offers unique incentives such as special limited edition NFTs, cash-back on investments and bonus METRO tokens which can be utilized on the platform to invest in selected properties. All participants are automatically enrolled in our Platinum Member's Club, with rewards starting from only $100 USD.

The Metropoly presale runs from October 29 - December 20, 2022, and the sooner you invest the more bonuses you receive. Visit https://metropoly.io to learn more and become a member of the Metropoly ecosystem before the deadline on December 20th.

