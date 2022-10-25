Global Lignin Market to Reach US$ 1,191.94 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Lignin market was accounted for US$ 872.2 Million in terms of value and by the end of 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%.



Key Trends and Analysis of Global Lignin Market:

Growing trend in the market of bio-based carbon product was developed to manufacture increasing investment. Bio-based raw materials like crops, wood, and algae bio-based carbon products are enzymes are used in the production of chemical building blocks, detergents, pulp and paper, textiles, etc. Lignin was another part of natural resources and also organic polymer which found in tissues and vascular plants and algae. Demand of lignin is increasing day by day in animal feed. For instance, Lignin is a key by-product of lignocellulosic biorefineries, and a valuable renewable resource for Europe’s bio-based industries.

Annually, approximately 60 million tons of lignin is extracted from wood as a by-product of the pulping industry. Even more is expected to originate from second generation bioethanol production in the future.

In 2018, Enso has launched 'Lineo' bio-based lignin as a renewable replacement for oil-based glue. Wood-based carbon can be used as a crucial component in batteries typically used in consumer electronics, the automotive industry, and large-scale energy storage systems etc. Continuous product innovation of lignin market by the key manufacturer is one of the major trends in the market. Fossil-based materials are currently used - for example in resins for plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), paper lamination and insulation material. Bio-based lignin as a renewable replacement for oil-based glue.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4506

Key Market Takeaways:

Lignin Market size was valued is expected to exhibited over CAGR 2.7% during 2022-2030. Rapidly increasing investments in the development of low-cost coal-based carbon fibers is expected to drive the global lignin market growth.

Lignin is used by the gas industry which used to control mud viscosity in oil. For which major player are dependent on lignin as it is most important carbon sources on Earth.

Lignin is also one of the most plentiful biomass sources. Cows, goats, horses, and other herbivores that have bacteria that digest cellulose cannot break down much lignin (it is the flora and fauna of their digestive systems that provide the miracle of breaking down celulosic materials). White mold and other fungi constitute the majority of the organisms in nature that recycle lignin.

New technologies have been developed to produce Bio-bitumen based lignin. For instance, on 18th May 2021, Praj Industries announced that it has developed a technology to produce Bio-bitumen based on lignin. Praj has now developed a proprietary process (under patenting) to convert the crude lignin into Bio-bitumen which has potential to replace this fossil based bitumen and offer eco-friendly green bitumen. The binding and viscoelastic property of Bio-bitumen makes it useful for applications in asphalt," the release stated.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global lignin market include Green Value SA (US), LENZING AG (Austria), Northway Lignin Chemical (Canada), Tembec (Canada), Innventia (Sweden) and WestRock Company (US) Lignin Market Report Summaries Detailed Information By Top Key Players as Borregaard Ligno Tech, Domtar Corporation, Aditya Birla Group, Liquid Lignin Company LLC among others.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4506

Market Segmentation:

Global Lignin Market, By Product: Lignosulfonates Kraft Lignin Others

Global Lignin Market, By Application: Concrete Additives Animal Feed Dye Stuff Others

Global Lignin Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Citric Acid Ester Market, by Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade and Industrial Grade), by End-use Industry (Polymer, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Beauty care, Construction and Others (Automotive etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Mining Chemical Market, by Product Type (Frothers, Flocculants, Collectors, Solvent Extractant, Grinding Aids, and Others), by Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling, Water & Waste Treatment and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com