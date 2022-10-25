Submit Release
Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) CEO Robert Liscouski to Present at IQT Fall 2022: "How Quantum Can Contribute to Cybersecurity”

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:
 Robert Liscouski is the President and CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in accessible full stack quantum solutions. He also has extensive experience developing critical programs for protecting national security interests and essential infrastructures.
   
WHAT:
 Robert will lead a presentation at IQT Fall 2022 entitled “How Quantum Can Contribute to Cybersecurity”
   
WHERE:
 Register to attend the event in-person or virtually at https://iqtevent.com/fall/register/
   
WHEN:
 Wednesday, October 26, 2022 9:45am ET
   
WHY:
 Quantum computing has the potential to change the world of cybersecurity as we know it. While there are concerns that quantum computing will be able to quickly crack public key encryptions, the technology also has multiple advantages for cybersecurity. In this presentation, Robert Liscouski will discuss use cases for Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) beyond key generation and introduce various quantum technologies made available by QCI, including their newly announced Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) photonic system, Dirac 1. Technologies such as this can create quantum cryptographic protocols beyond just Quantum Key Distribution, and will be integral for quantum communication networks of the future as quantum computing technology becomes more and more mainstream.

Media Relations Contact:
Sophia Meyer
Fusion Public Relations
+1 (503) 313-4309
qci@fusionpr.com


