Syntiant Corp. Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Edward Frank

Visionary and Tech Entrepreneur Brings 35 Years of Experience to the Edge AI Chipmaker, Leading Industry Giants and Emerging Companies

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a provider of deep learning solutions for always-on edge AI applications, today announced the addition of Edward Frank, Ph.D., to its board of directors.



Dr. Frank joins Syntiant’s board following more than 35 years of leadership in innovative technology companies, including serving at Apple Inc. from 2009 until 2013 as vice president, Macintosh Hardware Systems Engineering. Dr. Frank also served as corporate vice president, research and development, of Broadcom, a leading developer of integrated circuits for broadband communication. He was the founder and CEO of Epigram, Inc., a developer of integrated circuits and software for home networking, which Broadcom acquired in 1999.

“Ed is a true visionary with decades of executive experience, from overseeing teams at some of the world’s most influential tech companies to building successful startups with lucrative exits,” said Kurt Busch, CEO at Syntiant. “We’re thrilled to add him to our impressive roster of board directors as we enter the next chapter for Syntiant.”

Dr. Frank, an inventor of over 50 patents, currently serves as executive chair of Gradient Technologies, an early-stage company delivering next-generation secure identity overlay solutions based on its proprietary cyber-security mesh.

“Syntiant is an exciting company at the forefront of edge AI and deep learning that’s transforming multiple industries with its highly accurate, ultra-low-power inference solutions,” said Dr. Frank. “I look forward to working with such an accomplished group of executives and directors who have positioned the company for long-term growth and success in one of technology’s most watched segments.”

In addition to Syntiant, Dr. Frank is a board member of Analog Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), Marvell Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MRVL), and SiTime Corp. (Nasdaq: SITM), as well as several private companies. Dr. Frank holds BSEE and MSEE degrees from Stanford University, and a Ph.D. in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University, where he was a Hertz Foundation Fellow, and member of its board of trustees since 2000. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering for his contributions to the commercialization of WiFi. He is a Fellow of the IEEE and a National Association of Corporation Directors Board Leadership Fellow.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies; and Orange County Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work in Orange County,” among other accolades. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59c5edaa-eed6-4332-8529-c109ee2181a6