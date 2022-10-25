iCoreConnect Expands Endorsement with New York State Dental Association, 2nd Largest Dental Association in the Country

/EIN News/ -- Ocoee, FL, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc., (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the New York State Dental Association (NYSDA) has endorsed iCoreVerify to dramatically improve the insurance verification process for its members. iCoreVerify is NYSDA’s second endorsed product from iCoreConnect. NYSDA has long trusted iCoreConnect, having endorsed iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email more than five years ago.



The New York State Dental Association is one the most significant associations for dentists in the country with nearly 13,000 members. Since its founding in 1868, dental professionals have relied on NYSDA to represent them in the legislature, advance their profession, and set the highest ethical standards for practice.

iCoreConnect’s cloud-based iCoreVerify automates the insurance verification process by checking every patient on the schedule up to a week in advance of their appointment. Staff can now spend their time on patient care and revenue-generating tasks. iCoreExchange HIPAA-encrypted email software enables practices to securely and safely share patient information with all providers, patients, insurance companies, etc. regardless of size. The information can be sent to anyone, whether they are members of iCoreExchange or not. All of iCoreConnect's solutions integrate with most major practice management systems in the United States. This means that practices don’t have to leave their current workflow to gain the many benefits provided by the cloud-based solutions available from iCoreConnect.

Robert McDermott, iCoreConnect President and CEO, commented, “NYSDA was an early adopter of iCoreExchange with their initial endorsement 5 years ago. Adding iCoreVerify now is another indicator that we are providing solutions that the market wants and needs.”

NYSDA Executive Director Greg Hill stated, “iCoreVerify is a home run for dental practices. Our NYSDA Support Services Board was so impressed when they saw how iCoreVerify works. By being able to know where patients stand with their insurance plans, practices can better explain how the cost of treatment will impact patients. And the fact that it integrates so seamlessly with most practice management systems is another key way iCoreVerify takes a huge time burden off staff. Staff time can now be freed up for other workforce purposes in the office.”

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S.

About New York State Dental Association (NYSDA)

NYSDA is the New York State constituent of the American Dental Association. This powerful partnership is enhanced by our 13 local component dental associations and societies that make up our state. Members enjoy many benefits at all three levels, and there are countless ways to get involved. NYSDA is dedicated to ensuring the highest level of dental care for every New Yorker. Oral health is critical to overall health, and NYSDA strives to deliver that message every day.

