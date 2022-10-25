Genasys Inc. Receives Follow-On International Wildlife Preservation Orders

LRAD Systems Humanely Deterring Birds and Wildlife from Hazardous Water and Waste Areas

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions, announced today follow-on LRAD systems orders totaling $840,000 for bird and wildlife preservation. The LRAD systems will be integrated with avian radar from DeTect, Inc. and used to humanely deter waterfowl from landing on hazardous tailing ponds or entering waste areas of large mining operations in northern Canada.



"LRAD systems safeguard against habituation and preserve wildlife by broadcasting a near infinite variety of audible predator calls and warning tones with focused acoustic output." said Richard. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "LRAD’s advanced driver and waveguide technology ensures tones and predator calls are clearly delivered above wind and background noise. The ineffectiveness of cracker shells, propane cannons, and other repetitive sound deterrents, highlight the need for our safer, more effective wildlife protection solutions."

Mr. Danforth continued. “Airports, air bases, oil & gas facilities, and fisheries around the world are also using LRAD systems to preserve wildlife and protect critical assets.”

Unlike other wildlife deterrent systems that disperse sound in all directions, LRAD’s proprietary audio technology focuses sound in a 30° beam, while substantially reducing sound levels behind the systems and in surrounding areas. Rugged, reliable, and built to withstand harsh environments, LRAD systems broadcast warning tones and predator calls from close range to 3,000 meters.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications solutions. Genasys' life safety systems are helping to protect people and wildlife in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

