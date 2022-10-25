At 6.1% CAGR, Gas Chromatography Market to Garner $3.2 Bn to 2031 - AMR

Gas Chromatography Market Size, Share, growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭," 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1.7 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $3.2 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031.

Gas chromatography (GC) is an analytical technique used to separate and analyze samples that can be extracted without decomposition. Gas chromatography is also known as gas-liquid chromatography (GLPC) or vapor chromatography (VPC). The instrument that performs gas chromatography is called a gas chromatograph. A graph showing this data is called a gas chromatogram. GC is used as a test to help determine the composition of water mixtures and determine their concentrations. It is used to separate and purify the components of a mixture. In addition, it determines the vapor pressure, solution temperature and operating speed. Gas chromatography can test blood alcohol content, drug purity, food purity, and essential oil quality. Organic or inorganic analysis can be done by gas chromatography; However, the sample will change. The aromatic temperature of the sample will vary.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Restek Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation(Phenomenex), Leco Corporation, Merck KGaA., SRI Instrument

The increasing application of gas chromatography in various fields such as pharmaceutical, chemical and food industries, environmental laboratories, research studies and the growth and adoption of chromatography techniques in drug discovery techniques are some of the trends in the chromatography market. gas, that is. fueling the growth of the gas chromatography market. Also, the growing popularity of hyphenated chromatography methods such as GC-MS is driving the growth of the chromatography market.

Gas Chromatography Market where the user can benefit from the comprehensive market research report along with all the useful information required in this market. The report discusses all the important aspects of the market with expert opinion on the current market situation as well as historical data. This market report is a detailed analysis of growth, investment opportunities, market statistics, competitive growth analysis, key players, industry facts, key figures, sales, cost, revenue, margin, market share, business strategy, key areas, demand. , and development.

𝐁𝐘 𝐄𝐍𝐃 𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐑

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Company

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

Instruments

Consumables & Accessories

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

