Heavy Construction Equipment Market Key Trends Projected to Reach $273.5 billion by 2030

Heavy Construction Equipment Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heavy construction equipment market size was valued at $176.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $273.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. Heavy construction equipment is heavy duty vehicles or machinery that are specifically built to execute construction activities, most commonly excavation, material handling, earthwork operations or other significant construction tasks. The market is driven by investment in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, global economic growth and increase in public-private partnership. However, increase in oil prices and higher carbon emission rate are some factors that hamper the growth of market.

Major Key Players of the Heavy Construction Equipment Market are:

Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore Co Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Volvo Group and XCMG Group.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Heavy Construction Equipment:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Heavy Construction Equipment Market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments -

BY EQUIPMENT TYPE -

Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Others

BY APPLICATION -

Excavation & Demolition

Heavy Lifting

Tunneling

Material Handling

Recycling & Waste Management

