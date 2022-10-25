HVAC Pump Market Estimated to Reach $55.5 billion by 2031 | Top Business Strategies

HVAC Pump Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HVAC pump market size was valued at $31.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $55.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system operates on the basis of fluid movement through piping systems to maintain a certain temperature in buildings while using the least amount of energy possible. One component of this system is the HVAC pump, which distributes fluids throughout the building or structure as needed. The most popular form of HVAC pump used is a centrifugal pump, which employs an impeller blade arrangement to create a pressure difference between two sides so that it may pump liquid at a high-speed rate by producing circular motions with blades linked to its spinning axle.

Major Key Players of the HVAC Pump Market are:

Armstrong Air, Aurora Konrad G. Schulz GMBH & CO.KG, Bard Manufacturing Company Inc., CNP Pump India Pvt. Ltd., CRI Pump Private Ltd., Kirloskar Brother Ltd., KSB SE & CO., Pentair Plc., Torishima Pumps MFG CO. Ltd., and WILO SE

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global HVAC Pump:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the HVAC Pump Market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments -

By Product Type:

Single stage

Multi-stage

By End-User

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

