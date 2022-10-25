Smart Air Purifiers Market Size, Growth, Sales Value at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2030

Smart Air Purifiers Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart air purifiers market size was valued at $5.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030. Smart air purifiers can be connected to smartphones with the help of an application and controlled and operated remotely. Smart air purifiers have become essential components for smart homes, owing to their ability to connect with other devices through technologies, such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It provides information about surrounding air quality in real time. Performance settings of smart air purifier can be fine-tuned using smartphone application.

Major Key Players of the Smart Air Purifiers Market are:

Coway Co., Ltd, Dyson Technology Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Levoit, LG Electronics Inc, Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Sharp Corporation, Unilever PLC, Winix Inc

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Smart Air Purifiers:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Smart Air Purifiers Market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments -

By Product Type

Dust Collectors

Fume and Smoke Collectors

Others

By Technique

Activated Carbon Filtration

Others

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Ionizer Purifiers

