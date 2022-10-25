Derma Rollers Market Size Hits $565.6 Million by 2030

Derma Rollers Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global derma rollers market generated $297.4 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $565.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Key market players operating in the derma rollers market have adopted key developmental strategies such as product launch to fuel demand for derma rollers in the market, in terms of value sales. In addition, they have also emphasized on continuous innovations in their products to maintain a strong foothold in the market and to boost derma rollers demand globally. In addition, to cater to the rising needs from the beauty conscious consumers, manufacturers are continuously developing innovative derma rollers for both home use and commercial use.

CXOs further added that rise in consciousness regarding physical appearance among individuals as well as working class professionals propels growth of the derma rollers market. The industry has recently observed an emerging trend of men using skin care and hair care products to enhance their physical appearance. Use of derma rollers by male consumers is expected to eventually increase and in turn supplement growth of the global derma rollers market in terms of value sales.

Moreover, cosmetics & personal care products including derma rollers have witnessed prominent adoption in the developing countries such as India, owing to swift change in consumer lifestyle, increase in disposable income, and surge in need for skin care & hair care devices that’s aid in rejuvenating the skin and preventing hair loss and others. Furthermore, increase in penetration of various online portals globally and rise in number of offers or discounts attract large consumer base to purchase derma rollers through online channels. Moreover, online sales channel has increased consumer reach, making it key source of revenue for many companies.

However, easy availability of counterfeit products in the market is projected to hamper growth of the derma rollers market during the forecast period.

Skin care segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Female segment accounted for the highest derma rollers market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Specialty store segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

North America occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominating segment during the derma rollers market forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global derma rollers market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the online channel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global derma rollers market analyzed in the research include Derma Wonder, Claster LLC (Linduray Skincare), DAEJONG MEDICAL, JJ ELLIE. Sdara Skincare, DS Healthcare Group Inc., Prosper Beauty, Derma roller GmbH, mars by GHC, and Beauty Bio, Inc.

