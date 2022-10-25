LAMEA Engine Oil Market to Garner 4.63% of CAGR During 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Engine Oil Market by Grade (Mineral, Semi-synthetic, Fully-synthetic), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Engine Type (Gasoline, Diesel), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. As per the report, the global engine oil industry was pegged at $40.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $55.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in sales of automobiles in developing countries, increase in demand for high mileage vehicles, and growing need for lower viscosity motor oil supplement have boosted the growth of the global engine oil market. However, fluctuating raw material prices and increase in sales of electric vehicles hinder the market growth. On the contrary, demand for synthetic engine oil and trend of new rivals in the engine oil industry would open new opportunities in the future.

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of governmental projects, which utilize these vehicles. However, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global engine oil market, owing to the fact that passenger cars are produced currently by different manufacturers all around the globe.

Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share

By region, the global engine oil market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market, due to presence of a large consumer base and increasing production & consumption of the product in countries like China. Product formulators such as TotalEnergies are increasingly investing in the Asia-Pacific region to tap the growing potential. Furthermore, considerable awareness among the people in this region is expected the market up during the forecast period. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period, owing to significant demand for cars and stringent environment regulations & emission norms are expected to witness a surge in the engine oil market in this region.

Major market players

Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG

AMSOIL INC.

Ashland

BP p.l.c

Castrol Limited

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazpromneft - Lubricants, Ltd.

GS Caltex India

Jiangsu Lopal Tech.Co., Ltd.

Lukoil

RN-Lubricants LLC

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Shell

TotalEnergies

Valvoline

Vip Oil Products Ltd.

