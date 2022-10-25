NEXGEL Reports Positive Results from Proof-of-Concept Study for its Diclofenac Hydrogel Pain Treatment

/EIN News/ -- LANGHORNE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, announced today positive results from its proof-of-concept study for its diclofenac hydrogel patches. The patches are designed to treat pain indications such as arthritis, joint pain, muscle aches and more.



The study compared NEXGEL’s diclofenac hydrogel patches with the leading commercially available topical treatment. It assessed the formulations, skin retention and permeation of the products through the skin. The results revealed NEXGEL’s diclofenac hydrogel patches delivered an equivalent dose considerably faster and are longer-acting compared to the current standard-of-care, on a head-to-head basis. They also showed gentle skin adhesion for eight to 12 hours.

Diclofenac patches are a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDs) products that are used to treat short-term pain due to minor strains, sprains and bruises. The early proof-of-concept results validate the potential effectiveness of NEXGEL’s technology in drug delivery patches.

“The early-stage data from this study showcases the efficiency of our unique hydrogel and its potential for this product to become a preferred alternative to treat pain as well its potential utility in a host of other applications,” said Adam Levy, NEXGEL CEO. “As the Company moves toward next steps of human clinical studies, we are also seeking potential strategic partners as we see this as a potential platform technology. We look forward to updating the market with our progress.”

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

