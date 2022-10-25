ClickStream Appoints Sports and Entertainment Attorney Michael J. Smith as CEO Replacing Frank Magliochetti

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, CA , Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK: CLIS), a technology company focused on developing platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that it has appointed Michael J. Smith as CEO, replacing Frank Magliochetti.

Smith is one of the attorneys that represents the Estate of Stan Lee. Smith has been practicing law for 37+ years including sports, entertainment, business formation, asset protection, contract creation, litigation, criminal defense, family law and national and international adoptions. Smith has represented many professional athletes including Hall of Famers Gordie Howe, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns and Calvin “Megatron” Johnson Jr. Smith earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Law with distinction and was on the Dean’s List and earned a Juris Doctorate Degree.

Smith stated, “I am extremely passionate and excited about ClickStream and its subsidiaries. The world has changed and media content is the wave of the future, and ClickStream intends to be in front and riding that wave. I am excited to work with ClickStream’s newly appointed Board and their superb relationships in the sports and entertainment world. The motto I live by is from Winston Churchill who said: ‘Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.’ ClickStream will always continue successfully!”

For further information please see the 8K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™, VegasWinners and The LongShot Report respectively. For more information, please visit ClickStream online and follow ClickStream on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

