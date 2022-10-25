Submit Release
Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported third quarter 2022 net income of $17.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, versus net income of $16.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $48.3 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $50.4 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “Our successful expansion into new markets and addition of new banking talent has enabled us to continue capitalizing on the significant business investment occurring throughout the state of Michigan. This led to strong core results in the third quarter of 2022 with $3.8 million growth in net interest income, a 23 basis point expansion of our net interest margin on a linked quarter basis, net growth in each category of loans and growth in total deposits. In addition, our asset quality metrics continue to be very good, with low levels of past due loans, commercial watch credits, and non-performing assets as well as net loan recoveries for the quarter. Our allowance for credit losses to total loans is 1.50%. As we head into the fourth quarter of 2022, our focus will continue to be on the rotation of our earning asset mix out of lower yielding investments into higher yielding loans, growing our deposit base while managing our cost of funds, and controlling our non-interest expenses. While there is increasing concern about a potential economic slowdown, at this point we continue to see healthy economic conditions and loan demand in Michigan and we are excited about the opportunities we have to continue our growth trends for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.”

Highlights for the third quarter of 2022 include:

  • Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 8.4% and 11.0%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2021;
  • Net growth in portfolio loans of $151.0 million (or 18.4% annualized);
  • Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.40% and 20.48%, respectively;
  • An increase in net interest income of 18.0% over the third quarter of 2021; and
  • The payment of a 22 cent per share dividend on common stock on August 16, 2022.

Highlights for the first nine months of 2022 include:

  • Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.35% and 18.56%, respectively;
  • An increase in net interest income of $13.5 million or 14.1% over the first nine months of 2021;
  • Net growth in portfolio loans of $504.8 million (or 23.2% annualized); and
  • Net growth in deposits, excluding brokered time deposits, of $144.7 million (or 4.7% annualized).

Significant items impacting comparable 2022 and 2021 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $3.2 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) and $14.8 million ($0.55 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to $0.6 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and $2.8 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.
  • Gain on sale of two branch facilities in other income of $1.0 million ($0.04 per diluted share, after taxes) during the nine-months ended September 30, 2022.
  • The provision for credit losses was an expense of $3.1 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a credit of $0.7 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net gains on mortgage loans was $2.9 million ($0.11 per diluted share, after taxes) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $8.4 million ($0.30 per diluted share, after taxes) in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $39.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.1 million, or 18.0% from the year-ago period, and up $3.8 million, or 10.6%, from the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.49% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.18% in the year-ago period, and 3.26% in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and an increase in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $4.61 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.30 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.49 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

For the first nine months of 2022, net interest income totaled $109.0 million, an increase of $13.5 million, or 14.1% from the first nine months in 2021. The Company’s net interest margin for the first nine months of 2022 was 3.25% compared to 3.09% in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 2021 was also due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and an increase in the net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $16.9 million and $50.4 million, respectively, for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, compared to $19.7 million and $60.9 million in the respective comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net).

Net gains on mortgage loans in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, were approximately $2.9 million and $8.4 million, respectively. For the first nine months of 2022, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $4.9 million compared to $30.3 million in 2021. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to lower profit margins on mortgage loan sales, a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold and fair value adjustments on the mortgage loan pipeline.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $4.3 million and $1.3 million in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. For the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $18.1 million and $4.5 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  9/30/2022   9/30/2021   9/30/2022   9/30/2021
  (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:              
Revenue, net $ 2,190     $ 2,023     $ 6,397     $ 5,809  
Fair value change due to price   3,203       599       14,775       2,813  
Fair value change due to pay-downs   (1,110 )     (1,351 )     (3,086 )     (4,146 )
Total $ 4,283     $ 1,271     $ 18,086     $ 4,476  


Other income in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, was $2.6 million and $2.9 million, respectively. The decrease in other income was primarily attributed to a prior year relationship credit from our core data processing provider.

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $34.5 million in the year-ago period. For the first nine months of 2022, non-interest expenses totaled $96.3 million versus $97.1 million in 2021. The year-to-date decreases in non-interest expense are primarily due to decreases in data processing, loan and collection and conversion related expenses that were partially offset by an increase in compensation and employee benefits, FDIC deposit insurance, advertising expense and costs related to unfunded lending commitments. The increase in compensation and employee benefits in 2022 is due to several factors including, wage increases that were generally effective at the start of the year, a decreased level of compensation that was deferred as direct origination costs (due to lower mortgage loan origination volume), an increase in commercial lending personnel and higher health care insurance costs.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $4.0 million and $10.9 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.7 million and $11.5 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2022 relative to 2021.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:

  9/30/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Loan Type (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $ 41     $ 62     $ 242  
Mortgage   4,737       4,914       5,160  
Installment   529       569       515  
Sub total   5,307       5,545       5,917  
Less - government guaranteed loans   1,491       435       327  
Total non-performing loans $ 3,816     $ 5,110     $ 5,590  
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans   0.11 %     0.18 %     0.19 %
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets   0.08 %     0.11 %     0.13 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans   1340.20 %     924.70 %     837.19 %

(1)   Excludes loans that are classified as “troubled debt restructured” that are still performing.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $3.1 million and a credit of $0.7 million in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses was an expense of $4.0 million and a credit of $2.6 million in the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The quarterly increase in the provision for credit losses in 2022 compared to 2021, was the result of lower recoveries on loans previously charged off, a change in allocation rates due to subjective factors (prior year allocation rates were decreased while current year rates were unchanged during each respective quarter) and increases in pooled reserve allocations due in part to loan portfolio growth and portfolio mix. The year-to-date increase in the provision for credit losses in 2022 compared to 2021, was primarily the result of an increase in the adjustment to allocations based on the pooled reserves due in part to loan growth and lower recoveries on loans previously charged off. The Company recorded loan net recoveries of $0.1 million and $1.5 million in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. At September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $51.1 million, or 1.50% of total portfolio loans compared to $47.3 million, or 1.63% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $4.93 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $226.6 million from December 31, 2021. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.41 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.91 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $4.33 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $209.9 million from December 31, 2021. This increase is primarily due to growth in non-interest bearing, interest-bearing checking, reciprocal and brokered time deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $70.6 million at September 30, 2022, versus $109.5 million at December 31, 2021. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $804.3 million at September 30, 2022, versus $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in securities AFS is primarily due to the transfer of $391.6 million of securities AFS to held to maturity on April 1, 2022.

Accrued income and other assets were $126.2 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $60.1 million from December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to the increases in the fair value of certain pay-fixed derivative instruments due to an increase in interest rates and deferred tax assets related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

Accrued expenses and other liabilities totaled $106.3 million at September 30, 2022, versus $80.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of certain receive-fixed derivative instruments due to an increase in interest rates and an increase in income taxes payable.

Total shareholders’ equity was $332.3 million at September 30, 2022, or 6.74% of total assets compared to $398.5 million or 8.47% at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity totaled $301.3 million at September 30, 2022, or $14.30 per share compared to $366.8 million or $17.33 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale due to a rise in interest rates. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 9/30/2022   12/31/2021   Well
Capitalized
Minimum
           
Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.47 %   8.57 %   5.00 %
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 10.92 %   11.80 %   6.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.92 %   11.80 %   8.00 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.17 %   13.05 %   10.00 %


Share Repurchase Plan

On December 18, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2022 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2022 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2022. For the first nine months of 2022, the Company repurchased 181,586 shares at a weighted average price of $22.08 per share.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin A. Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-844-200-6205 (Access Code # 933129). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/213775426

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 219918). The replay will be available through November 1, 2022.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.9 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Independent Bank Corporation. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of Independent Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Independent Bank Corporation, its customers, counterparties, employees, and second-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Independent Bank Corporation’s revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding from certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect Independent Bank Corporation in substantial and unpredictable ways. Independent Bank Corporation’s results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; changes in the level of tariffs and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading partners; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management’s ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading “Risk Factors” in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances, after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

    September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021
    (unaudited)
    (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 57,059     $ 51,069  
Interest bearing deposits     13,573       58,404  
Cash and Cash Equivalents     70,632       109,473  
Securities available for sale     804,272       1,412,830  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $341,129 at September 30, 2022 and zero at December 31, 2021)     379,429        
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost     17,653       18,427  
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value     9,091       55,470  
Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value           34,811  
Loans        
Commercial     1,408,230       1,203,581  
Mortgage     1,354,879       1,139,659  
Installment     646,749       561,805  
Total Loans     3,409,858       2,905,045  
Allowance for credit losses     (51,142 )     (47,252 )
Net Loans     3,358,716       2,857,793  
Other real estate and repossessed assets     348       245  
Property and equipment, net     35,711       36,404  
Bank-owned life insurance     55,146       55,279  
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value     43,158       26,232  
Other intangibles     2,697       3,336  
Goodwill     28,300       28,300  
Accrued income and other assets     126,224       66,140  
Total Assets   $ 4,931,377     $ 4,704,740  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits        
Non-interest bearing   $ 1,376,765     $ 1,321,601  
Savings and interest-bearing checking     1,957,421       1,897,487  
Reciprocal     616,435       586,626  
Time     308,262       308,438  
Brokered time     68,145       2,938  
Total Deposits     4,327,028       4,117,090  
Other borrowings     86,707       30,009  
Subordinated debt     39,414       39,357  
Subordinated debentures     39,643       39,592  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     106,277       80,208  
Total Liabilities     4,599,069       4,306,256  
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 21,063,954 shares at September 30, 2022 and 21,171,036 shares at December 31, 2021     320,437       323,401  
Retained earnings     108,916       74,582  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (97,045 )     501  
Total Shareholders’ Equity     332,308       398,484  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 4,931,377     $ 4,704,740  


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
    (unaudited)
Interest Income   (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans   $ 37,092     $ 31,454     $ 30,132     $ 96,964     $ 86,328  
Interest on securities                        
Taxable     5,329       4,950       3,922       14,831       10,374  
Tax-exempt     2,284       1,746       1,597       5,584       4,525  
Other investments     220       214       204       651       629  
Total Interest Income     44,925       38,364       35,855       118,030       101,856  
Interest Expense                    
Deposits     3,625       1,216       1,090       5,608       3,488  
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures     1,403       1,087       962       3,463       2,888  
Total Interest Expense     5,028       2,303       2,052       9,071       6,376  
Net Interest Income     39,897       36,061       33,803       108,959       95,480  
Provision for credit losses     3,145       2,379       (659 )     3,951       (2,558 )
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses     36,752       33,682       34,462       105,008       98,038  
Non-interest Income                    
Interchange income     4,049       3,422       4,237       10,553       10,739  
Service charges on deposit accounts     3,082       3,096       2,944       9,135       7,178  
Net gains (losses) on assets                    
Mortgage loans     2,857       1,253       8,361       4,945       30,280  
Securities available for sale           (345 )     5       (275 )     1,421  
Mortgage loan servicing, net     4,283       4,162       1,271       18,086       4,476  
Other     2,590       3,044       2,877       7,997       6,778  
Total Non-interest Income     16,861       14,632       19,695       50,441       60,872  
Non-interest Expense                    
Compensation and employee benefits     20,601       19,882       21,659       60,613       60,064  
Data processing     2,653       2,644       3,022       7,513       7,972  
Occupancy, net     2,062       2,077       2,082       6,682       6,578  
Interchange expense     927       1,262       1,202       3,200       3,351  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment     987       1,042       1,075       3,074       3,112  
Communications     723       762       683       2,242       2,341  
Loan and collection     772       647       735       1,978       2,353  
Advertising     345       560       666       1,585       1,319  
FDIC deposit insurance     591       457       346       1,570       983  
Legal and professional     573       479       513       1,545       1,534  
Costs related to unfunded lending commitments     382       649       369       676       363  
Conversion related expenses           6       275       50       1,636  
Net gains on other real estate and repossessed assets     (18 )     (141 )     (28 )     (214 )     (202 )
Other     1,768       2,108       1,913       5,736       5,665  
Total Non-interest Expense     32,366       32,434       34,512       96,250       97,069  
Income Before Income Tax     21,247       15,880       19,645       59,199       61,841  
Income tax expense     3,950       2,879       3,683       10,934       11,454  
Net Income   $ 17,297     $ 13,001     $ 15,962     $ 48,265     $ 50,387  
Net Income Per Common Share                    
Basic   $ 0.82     $ 0.62     $ 0.74     $ 2.29     $ 2.32  
Diluted   $ 0.81     $ 0.61     $ 0.73     $ 2.27     $ 2.30  


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data

  September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended                  
Net interest income $ 39,897     $ 36,061     $ 33,001     $ 34,285     $ 33,803  
Provision for credit losses   3,145       2,379       (1,573 )     630       (659 )
Non-interest income   16,861       14,632       18,948       15,771       19,695  
Non-interest expense   32,366       32,434       31,450       33,954       34,512  
Income before income tax   21,247       15,880       22,072       15,472       19,645  
Income tax expense   3,950       2,879       4,105       2,964       3,683  
Net income $ 17,297     $ 13,001     $ 17,967     $ 12,508     $ 15,962  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.82     $ 0.62     $ 0.85     $ 0.59     $ 0.74  
Diluted earnings per share   0.81       0.61       0.84       0.58       0.73  
Cash dividend per share   0.22       0.22       0.22       0.21       0.21  
                   
Average shares outstanding   21,057,673       21,070,266       21,191,860       21,256,367       21,515,669  
Average diluted shares outstanding   21,251,933       21,266,476       21,398,128       21,473,963       21,726,346  
                   
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets   1.40 %     1.10 %     1.54 %     1.07 %     1.40 %
Return on average equity   20.48       15.68       19.38       12.61       15.93  
Efficiency ratio (1)   56.26       62.50       59.62       66.68       63.47  
                   
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)                  
Interest income   3.92 %     3.47 %     3.16 %     3.30 %     3.37 %
Interest expense   0.43       0.21       0.16       0.17       0.19  
Net interest income   3.49       3.26       3.00       3.13       3.18  
                   
Average Balances                  
Loans $ 3,360,621     $ 3,145,095     $ 2,980,098     $ 2,957,985     $ 2,903,700  
Securities   1,226,203       1,312,934       1,407,225       1,367,038       1,317,382  
Total earning assets   4,610,307       4,493,714       4,492,757       4,433,400       4,296,662  
Total assets   4,884,841       4,758,960       4,721,205       4,654,491       4,513,774  
Deposits   4,326,958       4,221,047       4,158,528       4,069,901       3,934,937  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,075,210       3,005,103       2,950,337       2,863,057       2,740,444  
Shareholders' equity   335,120       332,610       376,010       393,477       397,542  
                   
End of Period                  
Capital                  
Tangible common equity ratio   6.15 %     6.26 %     6.85 %     7.85 %     8.02 %
Average equity to average assets   6.86       6.99       7.96       8.45       8.81  
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 15.78     $ 15.73     $ 16.79     $ 18.82     $ 18.76  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock   14.30       14.25       15.31       17.33       17.27  
Total shares outstanding   21,063,954       21,049,218       21,168,230       21,171,036       21,321,092  
                   
Selected Balances                  
Loans $ 3,409,858     $ 3,258,850     $ 3,004,065     $ 2,905,045     $ 2,883,978  
Securities   1,183,701       1,241,312       1,400,137       1,412,830       1,348,378  
Total earning assets   4,254,447       4,170,577       4,514,590       4,484,987       4,405,189  
Total assets   4,931,377       4,826,209       4,761,983       4,704,740       4,622,340  
Deposits   4,327,028       4,290,574       4,205,498       4,117,090       4,012,068  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,076,613       2,997,883       2,956,736       2,865,090       2,784,554  
Shareholders' equity   332,308       331,134       355,449       398,484       400,031  

(1)   Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")              
               
Net interest income $ 39,897     $ 33,803     $ 108,959     $ 95,480  
Add: taxable equivalent adjustment   462       492       1,425       1,374  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 40,359     $ 34,295     $ 110,384     $ 96,854  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)   3.45 %     3.13 %     3.21 %     3.04 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.49 %     3.18 %     3.25 %     3.09 %

(1)   Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

  September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity $ 332,308     $ 331,134     $ 355,449     $ 398,484     $ 400,031  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   2,697       2,871       3,104       3,336       3,579  
Tangible common equity $ 301,311     $ 299,963     $ 324,045     $ 366,848     $ 368,152  
                   
Total assets $ 4,931,377     $ 4,826,209     $ 4,761,983     $ 4,704,740     $ 4,622,340  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   2,697       2,871       3,104       3,336       3,579  
Tangible assets $ 4,900,380     $ 4,795,038     $ 4,730,579     $ 4,673,104     $ 4,590,461  
                   
Common equity ratio   6.74 %     6.86 %     7.46 %     8.47 %     8.65 %
Tangible common equity ratio   6.15 %     6.26 %     6.85 %     7.85 %     8.02 %
                   
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
                   
Common shareholders' equity $ 332,308     $ 331,134     $ 355,449     $ 398,484     $ 400,031  
Tangible common equity $ 301,311     $ 299,963     $ 324,045     $ 366,848     $ 368,152  
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)   21,064       21,049       21,168       21,171       21,321  
                   
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 15.78     $ 15.73     $ 16.79     $ 18.82     $ 18.76  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 14.30     $ 14.25     $ 15.31     $ 17.33     $ 17.27  


The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929
   

