Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,310 in the last 365 days.

Franklin Electric Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Record sales of $551.7 million, compared to third quarter 2021 sales of $459.0 million, an increase of 20%
  • Strong organic sales growth in all three Segments; Distribution 22%, Water Systems 19%, and Fueling Systems 13%
  • Operating income was a third quarter record at $80.0 million, compared to third quarter operating income in 2021 of $56.6 million, an increase of 41%
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.24, a new third quarter record
  • 2022 FY net sales guidance is updated to $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion and 2022 FY earnings per share excluding restructuring guidance to $4.08 to $4.18

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co. Inc. today announced third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2022.

Third quarter 2022 sales were $551.7 million, compared to third quarter 2021 sales of $459.0 million. Third quarter 2022 operating income was $80.0 million, compared to third quarter operating income in 2021 of $56.6 million. Third quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $1.24, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the third quarter 2021 of $0.98.  

“We are pleased with the strong performance of our global business during the quarter and particularly the resilience demonstrated as we delivered our ninth straight quarter of record results. We continue to see strong demand in our core markets as evidenced by our double-digit top line growth on a consolidated basis and all three operating segments,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer. “Furthermore, our open order backlog remains at an elevated level of $250 million indicating on-going strong demand for the remainder of this year and into 2023.”

“Similar to the second quarter, the operating environment remained choppy. Supply issues improved, but at a slower pace than we anticipated. In this strong inflationary environment, our global team performed exceptionally well with focused cost management, particularly in SG&A expense, where we continue to realize increased operating leverage. This strong performance more than offset the higher than anticipated headwind to earnings from foreign translation and exchange losses in the quarter. As a result, we are revising our guidance for full-year 2022 net sales to between $2.0 billion and $2.1 billion with our 2022 full-year earnings per share excluding restructuring to the range of $4.08 and $4.18, reflecting an increase in our earnings per share guidance midpoint to $4.13.” concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems sales, a new third quarter record, were $293.1 million in the third quarter 2022, an increase of $32.4 million or 12 percent versus the third quarter 2021. Water Systems sales, excluding acquisitions and the impact of foreign currency translation, were up about 19 percent compared to the third quarter 2021. Sales increases were led by pricing actions and strong end market demand across all major product lines in groundwater pumping, surface pumping and dewatering equipment. Water Systems operating income in the third quarter was $45.5 million, a new third quarter record, driven by higher sales. Third quarter 2021 Water Systems operating income was $36.8 million.

Distribution sales, a new record for any quarter, were $193.2 million in the third quarter 2022. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 22 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Revenue growth was driven by solid demand primarily in the U.S. groundwater market due to strong price realization in addition to the growth from acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income, a new third quarter record, was $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to third quarter 2021 operating income of $12.3 million.

Fueling Systems sales, a new record for any quarter, were $90.2 million in the third quarter 2022, an increase of $9.2 million versus the third quarter 2021. Fueling Systems sales, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, were up about 13 percent compared to the third quarter 2021. Fueling Systems sales increases in the U.S. and Canada were led by stronger demand for Fuel Management Systems compared to the third quarter 2021. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues were up, with sales growth in India and EMEA, offsetting lower sales in China. Fueling Systems operating income, a new record for any quarter, was $28.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The third quarter 2022 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/88bghpev

For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI377bd3eac6cb4e0a942916866ed7386d

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, October 25, 2022 through Tuesday, November 1, 2022, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

Franklin Electric Contact:

Jeffery L. Taylor
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
260-824-2900
Email: jeffery.taylor@fele.com

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)                      
  Third Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022		     September 30,
2021		     September 30,
2022		     September 30,
2021		  
                       
Net sales $ 551,672     $ 459,019     $ 1,554,280     $ 1,229,345  
                       
Cost of sales 361,077     295,903     1,029,063     798,444  
                       
Gross profit 190,595     163,116     525,217     430,901  
                       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 109,366     106,446     322,352     288,534  
                       
Restructuring expense 1,185     76     1,898     381  
                       
Operating income 80,044     56,594     200,967     141,986  
                       
Interest expense (3,066 )   (1,384 )   (7,492 )   (3,840 )
Other income/(expense), net (1,250 )   2,061     (2,787 )   1,531  
Foreign exchange income/(expense) (3,376 )   (408 )   (4,290 )   (1,654 )
                       
Income before income taxes 72,352     56,863     186,398     138,023  
                       
Income tax expense 13,380     10,409     37,544     24,043  
                       
Net income $ 58,972     $ 46,454     $ 148,854     $ 113,980  
                       
Less:  Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (348 )   (282 )   (1,101 )   (787 )
                       
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 58,624     $ 46,172     $ 147,753     $ 113,193  
                       
Earnings per share:                      
Basic $ 1.26     $ 0.99     $ 3.17     $ 2.43  
Diluted $ 1.24     $ 0.98     $ 3.13     $ 2.40  
                       

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)        
                                                
                                         September 30,   December 31,  
  2022   2021  
ASSETS                   
                    
Cash and equivalents $            39,523   $            40,536  
Receivables (net)            251,543              196,173  
Inventories            557,604              449,975  
Other current assets              39,049                37,963  
Total current assets            887,719              724,647  
                                                
Property, plant, and equipment, net            207,714              210,654  
Right-of-use asset, net              47,808                48,379  
Goodwill and other assets            571,766              591,485  
Total assets $      1,715,007   $      1,575,165  
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
         
Accounts payable $          153,540   $         164,758  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities            113,215              117,955  
Current lease liability              15,434                15,320  
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings            179,619                97,981  
Total current liabilities            461,808              396,014  
         
Long-term debt              89,225                90,535  
Long-term lease liability              32,245                32,937  
Income taxes payable non-current                8,707                11,610  
Deferred income taxes              31,971                28,162  
Employee benefit plans              37,333                40,696  
Other long-term liabilities              25,547                26,568  
                                                                                                                                                                                                        
Redeemable noncontrolling interest                    455                      (19 )
         
Total equity         1,027,716              948,662  
Total liabilities and equity $      1,715,007   $      1,575,165  
         

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

     
  Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)          
  September 30,     September 30,  
  2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income                 148,854                   113,980  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization                   37,067                     32,767  
Non-cash lease expense                   12,939                        9,394  
Share-based compensation                     8,940                        8,921  
Other                     9,160                        1,978  
Changes in assets and liabilities:          
Receivables                 (73,995 )                 (57,434 )
Inventory               (122,150 )                 (85,873 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses                     1,881                     92,214  
Operating leases                 (12,939 )                    (9,394 )
Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act                       (355 )                       (355 )
Other                   (2,242 )                 (12,296 )
           
Net cash flows from operating activities                     7,160                     93,902  
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Additions to property, plant, and equipment                 (29,327 )                 (20,274 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment                             6                           839  
Acquisitions and investments                   (1,576 )               (193,987 )
Other investing activities                             9                             38  
           
Net cash flows from investing activities                 (30,888 )               (213,384 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Net change in debt                   83,679                   102,395  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock                     3,584                     11,390  
Purchases of common stock                 (30,731 )                 (21,138 )
Dividends paid                 (27,293 )                 (24,499 )
           
Net cash flows from financing activities                   29,239                     68,148  
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash                   (6,524 )                    (3,501 )
Net change in cash and equivalents                   (1,013 )                 (54,835 )
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period                   40,536                   130,787  
Cash and equivalents at end of period                   39,523                     75,952  
           

Key Performance Indicators: Earnings Per Share Calculations

                   
    For the Third Quarter
Earnings Before and After Restructuring   2022   2021   Change
(in millions)                  
Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported   $ 58.6   $ 46.2   27 %
Allocated Earnings   $ (0.2 ) $ (0.3 )    
Earnings for EPS Calculations   $ 58.4   $ 45.9   27 %
               
Restructuring (before tax):   $ 1.2   $ 0.1      
               
Restructuring, net of tax:   $ 1.0   $ 0.1      
               
Earnings before Restructuring   $ 59.4   $ 46.0   29 %
               
    For the Third Quarter
Earnings Per Share   2022   2021   Change 
Before and After Restructuring           
(in millions except Earnings Per Share)              
               
Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding   47.0   47.0   0 %
               
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported   $ 1.24   $ 0.98   27 %
               
Restructuring Per Share, net of tax   $ 0.02   $ -      
               
Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring   $ 1.26   $ 0.98   29 %
               

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

  Net Sales
  United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total        
(in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
                   
Q3 2021 $157.7 $36.5 $46.9 $19.6 $260.7 $81.0 $140.2 ($22.9) $459.0
Q3 2022 $183.7 $41.3 $46.0 $22.1 $293.1 $90.2 $193.2 ($24.8) $551.7
Change $26.0 $4.8 ($0.9) $2.5 $32.4 $9.2 $53.0 ($1.9) $92.7
% Change 16% 13% -2% 13% 12% 11% 38%   20%
                   
Foreign currency translation ($0.7) ($2.8) ($18.3) ($1.3) ($23.1) ($1.7) $0.0    
% Change 0% -8% -39% -7% -9% -2% 0%    
                   
Acquisitions $5.6 $0.0 $0.0 $1.0 $6.6 $0.0 $21.7    
                   
Volume/Price $21.1 $7.6 $17.4 $2.8 $48.9 $10.9 $31.3    
% Change 13% 21% 37% 14% 19% 13% 22%    
                   

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

Operating Income and Margins     
(in millions) For the Third Quarter 2022
  Water   Fueling   Distribution   Other/Elims   Consolidated  
Operating Income / (Loss) $           45.5   $           28.6   $           19.0   $         (13.1 ) $           80.0  
% Operating Income To Net Sales 15.5 % 31.7 % 9.8 %     14.5 %
                     
Restructuring $             0.5   $             0.6   $             0.1   $ -   $             1.2  
                     
Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $           46.0   $           29.2   $           19.1   $         (13.1 ) $           81.2  
% Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 15.7 % 32.4 % 9.9 %     14.7 %
                     
             
Operating Income and Margins     
(in millions) For the Third Quarter 2021
  Water   Fueling   Distribution   Other/Elims   Consolidated  
Operating Income / (Loss) $           36.8   $           23.9   $           12.3   $         (16.4 ) $           56.6  
% Operating Income To Net Sales 14.1 % 29.5 % 8.8 %     12.3 %
                     
Restructuring $             0.1   $ -   $ -   $ -   $             0.1  
                     
Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $           36.9   $           23.9   $           12.3   $         (16.4 ) $           56.7  
% Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 14.2 % 29.5 % 8.8 %     12.4 %
                     

Primary Logo

You just read:

Franklin Electric Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.