New Podcast From ElectricRates.com, the Electric Rates Customer Experience Podcast

ElectricRates.com podcast, Electric Rates Customer Experience, delivers a way for customers to be heard during a time when they are experiencing the highest electricity prices in history.

/EIN News/ -- TYLER, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectricRates.com, Texas' longstanding leader in delivering innovative, customer-first electric service and gas shopping experiences, today announced the launch of Electric Rates Customer Experience Podcast SM, the first-of-its-kind customer-driven electric service experience where the customer has a platform to give feedback in a loud, public way, helping move the needle for retail electric providers to do better in delivering clear transparent fixed-rate plans. The Electric Rates Customer Experience Podcast SM was created to learn from the consumer in order to deliver the perfect customer experience in the retail electric service market - plus free promotion of the customer's local business or charity.

"Learning from real customers who faced major challenges with their chosen electric provider, our experts developed the Electric Rates Customer Experience Podcast SM; they learned a lot, in the face of the hit to the family budget many unfairly experienced," said Donny Eisenbach, President for ElectricRates.com. "Customers can voice their rants, raves, opinions, knowing that making their electric service shopping stories available allows the truth and the possible resolution to come forth - especially during the highest electricity prices in recorded history."

With Electric Rates Customer Experience Podcast SM, customers get to tell their stories to the electric rate comparison experts, and many experience some type of resolution or compromise as electric providers reach out to do better and make the needed changes. Historical data from the Public Utility Commission of Texas has helped to shine a light on what the common problems as well as resolutions have been in many similar customer service nightmare scenarios. The Electric Rates podcastSM offers a way for customers to be heard beyond simply a number in a customer relationship management tool or an entry into a utility commission's spreadsheet.

"Like all of our business services, we desire to positively impact our customers through personal over-the-phone or in-person help ordering electric service, to joining in daily conversations with customers so they can be heard," Donny Eisenbach said. "We're the only energy broker in Texas offering online electric service shopping and comparison services in Texas and across America along with a way to broadcast your grievances on a podcast - or even exclaim your positive experiences - and this during some of the highest energy prices we have seen in America."

For more information about Electric Rates Customer Experience Podcast SM, please visit ElectricRates.com.

About ElectricRates.com

More Texans and other Americans with the advantage of the Power to Choose trust Electric Rates to offer clear transparent advice in their electric service shopping experience for their homes and businesses than any other electricity broker. We're passionate about disrupting how things are traditionally done in favor of what customers actually need. Electricity plans, customer reviews, online comparison tools to help save money, community solar buy-in programs, a conservative slant on why energy matters and more. ElectricRates.com is also committed to giving back, helping where it matters and offering the biggest impact. Visit ElectricRates.com for more. ElectricRates.com is a DBA of Eisenbach Inc. BROKER # BR220069

Contact Information:

Donny Eisenbach

President

donny@eisenbachinc.com

903-245-4989



Related Images











Image 1: ElectricRates.com





ElectricRates.com is an online comparison tool that compares electric rates from multiple retail electric providers. Our energy brokers help find the best electric rates for residential homes and businesses. Check out the Electric Rates podcast!









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment