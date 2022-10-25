Clark Capital Management Group Wins Asset Manager of the Year (Mid-Size) and Distribution Excellence at the 2022 MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards

Firm is Recognized by MMI/Barron’s for the Third Year in a Row for Its Commitment to Helping Advisors and Their Clients

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been recognized as Asset Manager of the Year (AUM between $25-$100 billion) and for Distribution Excellence by the Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron’s. Clark Capital was presented with the awards during an Industry Celebration Dinner at the 2022 MMI Annual Conference on October 20th, which recognized innovation and leadership in the investment advisory solutions industry.

The firm and its Distribution Team were recognized for their commitment to helping advisors and their clients. Clark Capital’s breadth of strategies and services has resonated with advisors. The firm has delivered 7 straight years of double-digit organic growth and is experiencing continued growth in 2022 despite significant market headwinds.

“To be recognized three years in a row is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to financial advisors and their clients,” said Brendan Clark, CFA®, Chief Executive Officer. “I’m incredibly proud of our employees for bringing their best every single day in support of the advisors and investors we serve.”

The firm’s high touch client service model, which focuses on deep partnerships with advisors, educational resources, and consistent communications, enables Clark Capital to stay connected to its advisors. “During times of market turbulence, when investors need extra reassurance and guidance, it’s our goal to support advisors at every step,” said Chris Cullen, CIMA®, EVP and Chief Distribution Officer.

“One thing that sets our firm apart from other asset managers is the hands-on, concierge-level support we offer our partner advisors. Our team has been able to rise above the challenges of today’s markets and has remained dedicated to providing the best-in-class service model that advisors have come to expect from Clark Capital,” said Chris.

“For over 35 years, we’ve sought to provide advisors and investors with asset management excellence through a variety of markets,” said Brendan Clark. “We are honored to receive these two awards and grateful to the MMI and Barron’s.”

About Clark Capital Management Group:

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $27.2 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.



*as of August 31, 2022; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

A chartered financial analyst (CFA) is a globally-recognized professional designation given by the CFA Institute, (formerly the AIMR (Association for Investment Management and Research)), that measures and certifies the competence and integrity of financial analysts.

Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) is a professional designation granted by the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association to candidates who have completed Level I and Level II examinations.

About the MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards Program:

Nominations were reviewed and evaluated by a specially appointed MMI Industry Awards Steering Council and the MMI Membership Experience Committee (MEC). The council and committee members represent all segments of the MMI membership—asset managers, wealth managers and solutions providers. The Steering Council and MEC reviewed the nominations based on:

Level of innovation and forward-thinking

Potential to effect noticeable change in the investment advisory industry

Advancement of existing investment advisory practices and protocols

Potential to deliver improved outcomes for financial advisors and investors

After carefully reviewing the nominations submitted, the Steering Council and MEC determined a slate of finalists in each award category. The primary contacts at each of MMI’s 218 members firms were eligible to vote to determine the winners in each category.

MMI/Barron's does not receive compensation from the participating firms in exchange for the award and Clark Capital did not pay a fee to MMI/Barron's in exchange for its receipt of the award. These awards are not indicative of Clark Capital's future performance nor may it be representative of any one client's experience.

