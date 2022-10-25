Submit Release
Cayuga Centers to Host 170th Anniversary Open House Celebrations in Albany, New York

Join Cayuga Centers in celebrating 170 years of service to children and families and the ribbon cutting of its office in Albany, NY

/EIN News/ -- ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers, a non-profit human services agency, will host an open house in its new Albany office location to celebrate 170 years of serving children and families in need and introduce the new office location to the community.

The open houses will be at Cayuga Centers new office in Albany on November 1, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. and kick off formally with a ribbon cutting at 3:00 p.m.

“This 170th Anniversary is a major milestone for our organization and a testament to the lives of children and families we’ve impacted,” said Dr. Ann Sheedy, COO of Upstate New York Programs at Cayuga Centers. “We look forward to celebrating this anniversary, our new Albany office and continued service with the community we are honored to serve.”

The event is open to the public, allowing members of the community to learn more about the programs the agency offers in its Albany office. Cayuga Centers’ leaders, including Edward Myers Hayes, President and CEO of Cayuga Centers, will be there to meet and greet guests. Food and light refreshments will be available.

The new Albany office plays an important role in Cayuga Centers’ services across New York. This location provides six programs to Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Fulton, Saratoga, Washington and Montgomery counties. Services include Functional Family Therapy, Multisystemic Therapy, Parent Partner, Family Support Program, Children’s Health Home Care Management, and Children and Family Treatment and Support Services.

“We’d also like to thank the Albany County Probation Department, Albany County Department for Children, Youth and Families and Albany County Department of Mental Health for their support in the work we do and this event,” added Sheedy.

Those interested in attending the open house and ribbon cutting can register here. Cayuga Centers’ Albany office is located at 5 Computer Drive West, Second Floor, Albany, NY 12205. To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org.

About Cayuga Centers
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

Media Contact:
Jacalyn Lawton
jlawton@lambert.com


