Lightbridge Announces Upcoming Media Interviews and Industry Events

Interviews with NBC News and Yahoo Finance, Presentation at Dominion Energy Innovation Center, Participation at the IAEA International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power

Tuesday, October 25, 6:00 pm ET – NBC News NOW

Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae will be interviewed on NBC News NOW, hosted by Joshua Johnson. NBC News NOW is an online streaming network from NBC News where users can find the latest stories and breaking news on world news and US news, which can be found at https://www.nbcnews.com/now.

Wednesday, October 26, 11:15 am ET – Yahoo Finance Live

Mr. Grae will be interviewed on Yahoo Finance Live, hosted by Akiko Fujita. Yahoo Finance Live is featured on Yahoo Finance, the world’s biggest business news platform with nearly 100 million unique monthly visitors. Yahoo Finance Live can be found at https://finance.yahoo.com.

October 26-28 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century

Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae will participate at the International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power as a part of the U.S. industry delegation to the conference. To learn more, visit https://www.iaea.org/events/ministerial-nuclear-power-conference-2022.

Friday, October 28, 12:00 pm ET – Presentation at the Dominion Energy Innovation Center

Join the Dominion Energy Innovation Center (DEIC) and Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium (VNEC) as they explore the state of innovation in nuclear fuels and look toward the future of the industry with Lightbridge Corporation. Mr. Grae joins as this month's expert to dive into Lightbridge's highly innovative fuel designs that utilize groundbreaking form factors and alloy compositions. To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fueling-the-future-of-clean-nuclear-tickets-440082056277?aff=lightbridge.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for small modular reactors, as well as existing large light-water reactors, which significantly enhances safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities, other steps to commercialize Lightbridge Fuel™ and future governmental support and funding for nuclear energy. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; the Company’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors, including small modular reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in the Company’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of our nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people, economies, and the Company’s ability to access capital markets; risks associated with war in Europe; risks associated with limited availability of conversion and enrichment services for nuclear fuel production; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing the Company’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, our intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.