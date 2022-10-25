InnovAge to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Tuesday, November 8, 2022

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV) will release its 2023 fiscal first quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.



Conference Call Details

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website, https://investor.innovage.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors— “win.” As of June 30, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,650 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

